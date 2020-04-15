MOVING ON: For seniors and longtime friends Howell, Clark, that July feeling arrives in April

In their heart of hearts, long-time friends Sarah Howell and Bailey Clark thought they’d be celebrating a Calhoun County softball title this week.
The Oxford seniors had reason for optimism. Howell — the reigning Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A hitter of the year, Calhoun County player of the year and a Clemson signee — was back. Same for Clark, who missed most of her junior year because of shoulder surgery.
Jacksonville State signee Alex Howard was to play her lone full season with Oxford since moving from Arab. Move-in junior twins Chloe and Ellie Derrick, also from Arab, brought intriguing talents to the mix.
Maybe, just maybe, this could be the Oxford team that challenged two-time defending county champion Alexandria in a tournament that would’ve ended Friday, had it not been canceled.
Maybe, just maybe, this could be the team that got Oxford one step higher than Howell and Clark climbed as eighth-graders, when the Yellow Jackets finished as 6A runners-up.
They’ve explored mountains and canyons together on travel-ball trips. Maybe they could’ve summitted as state champions.
“I was really looking forward to state, because this was our year,” Howell said.
But 2020 became the year that ended all too early because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted sports leagues and associations at all levels to suspend or cancel seasons. The Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended spring sports March 13, and Alabama superintendent Eric Mackey announced cancelation of extracurricular activities March 30.
Persistent rain had its say with the early part of spring sports season. A pandemic stopped play before the official start of spring.
Howell and Clark, who have played together since they were 8, had combined for seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 15 games but would not get to finish a promising senior season together.
“It hurts bad, but, at the end the day, everything happens for a reason,” Clark said.
Howell and Clark find themselves in a place where many senior athletes deprived of their final seasons find themselves. They’ve had a month to wrap hearts and minds around the early ending. They’ve seen worsening COVID-19 developments in the news and realized decisions that seemed reactionary a month ago had merit.
Social-distancing measures have relegated us all to communication virtually. Howell said she sends TikToks to Clark, Howard and other friends on the team.
It’s mid-April. Itch and sentiment hit on significant days, like Friday would’ve been for the winner of the county tournament. Facebook memories can be cruel.
“Part of me just looks back, and you look at your phone, and you see the day that it is,” Clark said Friday. “You’re like, ‘Dang, I’m supposed to be playing softball today.’
“Today was supposed to be the Calhoun County tournament. Just knowing that I’m out doing something else instead of being on the softball field or going to school today to possibly win a championship tonight, it’s different.”
Beyond that, the feeling has evolved to a place where graduated seniors in a normal year feel themselves to be in mid-July.
“You can tell a lot of people have moved on,” Howell said. “I feel like we’ve already, basically, graduated.
“You have a graduation ceremony, and it’s like, ‘Oh man, we’re graduated.’ Now, it’s kind of like, you’re not going to have that, so you’ve kind of like settled in. You’re like, ‘I’m graduated now. What’s the next step?’”
It’s also a time to reminisce about so many steps. Howell and Clark took most steps together.
“Her dad (Steve) really got me started through softball,” Clark said. “We would go to her house on Saturdays and practice for four or five hours on a field that he built. We played 10U and 12U together.”
The two took many steps in black and gold. They also drove many miles for travel ball in different colors.
There was the California drive. Clark’s parents couldn’t go, so she traveled with the Howells on a trip that included stops at Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Park.
Another year, they drove to Denver in a van and with a dog.
“Being in Colorado and being on a softball field, and you look up and have mountains in the background, it’s just the views,” Clark said. “Just being in different places in the country, places I never thought I would go.”
As for on-field moments that will leave them with smiles for years to come, Howell takes pride in winning 6A hitter of the year in 2019. She also knows the experience of playing softball in the last game of the high school season.
She and Clark were eighth-graders on that 2016 team, which featured stars like pitchers JoJo Skinner and Rylee Waldrep, who was 6A pitcher of the year. Outfielders Haley Lyner and Amber Dempsey and infielders Kaylynn Garrett and Taylor Ellison also starred on that team.
Oxford won the right to host the area tournament and beat Chelsea, led by sophomore pitcher Sarah Cespedes, in the area final. A 3-1 loss to Chelsea sent Oxford to the elimination bracket in Montgomery, and Chelsea won 3-1 in the final round.
Howell, who made the all-tournament team, recalls feeling overcome with nerves before the game. Her dad’s settling words served her well afterward.
“My dad had always told me, ‘Give it all you’ve got, and don’t worry about it,’” she said. “Everybody was sitting over there crying, and I walk off the field and looked at my dad and was just smiling.
“I knew when I walked off that field, I was like, ‘Dad, I gave it all I’ve got.’”
For Clark, smiles arise from the journey.
“Just how far I’ve come,” she said. “I never thought I’d be the person I am today, the girl that picked up a bat when she was 5 years old and coming out here and doing whatever she set her mind to, from the home runs to the strikeouts to the diving catches.
“I mean, everything.”