MOVING ON: Back in action after teammate injured in accident, Valley Cubs roll

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s boys basketball team is back to playing basketball again. That much, they say, is a blessing.
The Valley Cubs overwhelmed Weaver 77-34 in Friday’s first-round action of the eight-team Champions Christmas Classic, eight days after teammate Kam Crumley was critically injured in an automobile accident.
Friday’s game was Alexandria’s second game back after the accident. Crumley remains in a coma at UAB Hospital while doctors try to relieve swelling of the brain, Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said.
“He’s just struggling to get better,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of devastated our team, because we’re kind of a close-knit group.”
The Valley Cubs cancelled a game with Fort Payne the day after the accident to visit Crumley, a junior who moved up from junior-varsity ball before this season. The team took a few days off before resuming practice and beat Cherokee County on Thursday.
“It’s been rough,” said junior center Landan Williams, who scored 13 points Friday. “We’ve just got to come out here and be like he was out here.
“He’d want us playing and practicing, even if he wasn’t here. I don’t know.”
Williams called getting back on the court “good, but it’s just rough, though, without him here. We just have to get through it.”
Alexandria (5-2) led Weaver 33-8 after the first quarter and remained in control. Julian Wright led the way with 22 points, and D’Anthony Walton added 16.
Weaver (1-10) got nine points from Quinton Blackerby and seven each from Kyle Knight and Armane’ Burton. The Bearcats are finding their way after losing standouts Robert Gaines, Shamar Spinks, Amardric Elston and DeAndre McCain, among others, to graduation.
“We lost a lot from last year, 11 seniors, and it’s a big difference in our people,” Weaver coach Marcus Herbert said. “We think we’re just Weaver of the past, and we’re not.
“We’re learning as we go, but the kids have got to understand that, no matter who we play, it’s just playing with effort is all I want.”
Both teams play today in the Champions tourney, Alexandria against Lincoln at 6 p.m. and Weaver against Saks at 3 p.m.
“We’re just getting back into things, trying to take our minds off of it, but we still have him in our thoughts and prayers,” Johnson said. “Just to kind of get away a little bit has been relieving for the kids, kind of an outlet for them.”
Lincoln 55, Saks 51: Saks rallied to within 14-13 after a slow start, but Lincoln answered with a 15-0 run during the key stretch of the game.
Javion Surles led the Golden Bears (5-3) with 21 points, and Tre Garrett added 11.
“We came out real well, and then we started relaxing and just sitting back on defense,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “We’re bad about gambling. We don’t realize that they’re just so quick. They’re solid. They’re real good, so we’re learning that, and we got a little lazy.
“But they run a real good offense. They were isolating on the pick and roll on that side, and we were a step behind on our rotations, but I’m proud of how we fought back, and I’m proud of how Javion took over at the end.”
Lincoln will play Alexandria today at 6 p.m., and Saks will play Weaver at 3 p.m.
Saks (6-3) got 14 points from Tyler Smith and 12 from Zaejuan Johnson.
“I’m proud of our guys. We played pretty good and just kept battling,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We scored the ball a little bit better today, which, a couple of times out, we’ve struggled with that.
“We’re capable, and we played a lot better today against a good team.”
Moody 64, White Plains 62: White Plains led 42-23 at halftime and led by as many as 23 points in the second half, but Moody trapped and rebounded its way to a comeback.
White Plains (7-3) will play Ohatchee today at 4:30 p.m., and Moody will play Fort Payne at 7:30 p.m.
White Plains continued what Wildcats coach Chris Randall called a trend of ball-handling problems against the press this season.
“You have to tip your hat to them; they made big shots, but we just had too many live-ball turnovers that resulted in buckets on the other end,” Randall said. “It’s going to keep happening until we’re tough with the basketball.
“That’s been a thing for us this year. When we get it across half court, we have a good chance to win. When we don’t, we’re going to lose.”
Jacob Wheeler led White Plains with 19 points, including six 3-pointers. Quin Wilson and Brody Parker added 11 apiece.
Moody’s Peyton Ingram scored a game-high 22 points.
Fort Payne 65, Ohatchee 46: Austin Wyatt scored 13 points to lead the 2A Indians against 6A Fort Payne. Briley Hale added eight points, and Nathan Higgins and Trey Pesnell added six apiece.
Ohatchee will play White Plains today at 4:30 p.m., and Fort Payne will play Moody at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Payne led Ohatchee 17-9 after one quarter, 35-23 at halftime and 47-33 through three quarters.
“I thought we competed well, and that’s what we kind of talked about coming in, competing no matter what the score was,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “They have a good team.
“We’d make a run and cut it back to six, maybe, but then give it back. That’s stuff you can’t do against good basketball teams.
Lane White paced Fort Payne with 17 points, Bryson Richey added 13 and Micah Simpson chipped in 12.