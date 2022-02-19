Moses helps JCA open baseball season with win

Cam Moses helped Jacksonville Christian’s baseball team get its season off on the right foot Saturday with a 10-8 win over Gaston.
Moses went 3-for-4 at the plate with one single, two doubles and one walk, He drove in five runs. He was also the winning pitcher, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out seven.
Noah Lee got the save, allowing one hit and one walk.
The Thunder will face Gaston again at home on Tuesday.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Travis Barnhill, 1-for-3, one double, one walk, one hit by pitch, two RBIs
—Ethan Fair, 1-for-3, one single, two walks
—Brodie Clay, 1-for-5, one single
—Deion Dupress, reached base three times by walking once and being hit by a pitch twice
—Justin Crocker, reached base three times with two walks and one hit by pitch