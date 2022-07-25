Morrow out as Jacksonville boys' hoops coach, football assistant

Months after coaching Jacksonville High School to its first-ever state championship in boys' basketball, Shane Morrow is out as head boys' basketball coach and defensive coordinator in football.
Morrow confirmed the news Monday night, saying he was informed of the decision Monday. He said he was not told why.
He said he's still teaching in the Jacksonville system but declined to comment further.
According to a statement released by the high school, the firing of Morrow is part of a broader change atop Jacksonville athletics programs.
"It is confirmed that three Jacksonville High School varsity athletic programs will be under new leadership for the 2022-2023 school year," the statement read. "The names of the new head coaches will be announced tomorrow by JHS Principal Russ Waits.”
Jacksonville's football team opens practice Aug. 1.
Morrow was promoted to head coach in boys' basketball after Cordell Hunt moved into administration for the 2021-22 school year. With a strong returning corps, led by junior John Broom, and center Cade Phillips, who transferred in from Westbrook Christian, Morrow coached the Golden Eagles to area, regional and state titles.
Phillips announced in June that he will transfer to Link Academy, in Branson, Mo.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.