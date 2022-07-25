 Skip to main content
Morrow out as Jacksonville boys' hoops coach, football assistant

jacksonville v escambia co - state championship 029 tw.jpg

Jacksonville head coach Shane Morrow instructs his team during a time out against Escambia County in the AHSAA boys Class 4A state championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Friday, March 4, 2022.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Months after coaching Jacksonville High School to its first-ever state championship in boys' basketball, Shane Morrow is out as head boys' basketball coach and defensive coordinator in football.

Morrow confirmed the news Monday night, saying he was informed of the decision Monday. He said he was not told why.

