Mistakes help to end another deep run for Donoho

ATHENS — Donoho has grown into a deep-run kind of baseball program in seven years under current head coach Steve Gendron and on the watches of five seniors.
The catch? The deeper the run, the more mistakes hurt.
Lindsay Lane took advantage of Donoho mistakes to win Game 1 of their Class 1A semifinal series on Thursday then produced two big innings en route to an 11-1 victory in Game 2 for the sweep.
The Lions (28-6) advanced to the title series and will face the Bayshore Christian-Sweet Water winner in Thursday’s Game 1 at 4 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will play out on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.
Donoho finished 21-7 with its third deep postseason run in as many tournaments, reaching at least the third round in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The COVID-19 shutdown caused cancellation of the 2020 postseason.
Donoho’s quarterfinal run in 2019 and title-series shot in 2021 established new program bests. The senior class of Tyler Allen, Judson Billings, Connor Goodson, Slade Haney and Dean Harrell ended their run in the 2022 semifinals.
“When I was a seventh-grader, and we were starting on varsity, we came into the playoffs 6-16 or 7 and, like, 20,” said Haney, who signed to play for Mississippi College. “We’d get blown out in the first round.
“This senior group has been able to change the culture of Donoho where we’re regarded as a legit championship contender. It’s something we’re all proud of.”
For Billings, who planned to play football at Samford University but switched to the University of Charlotte as a preferred walk-on when a Samford assistant moved to Charlotte, it’s all about the journey and growth under Gendron.
“It sucks to lose, but these are my brothers,” he said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to play my final season of any sport with anyone else.
“Steve, he watched me grow up from being a pudgy little seventh grader with no work ethic and turned me into who I am today.”
Gendron took over the Donoho program when the current seniors were sixth graders and found it hard to sum up what they accomplished.
“That’s a tough one,” he said. “A lot of wins, a lot of program building, a lot of mentoring, and guys before them mentored them.
“It’s difficult to replace seniors for every high school coach, but these ones are very special to me. We’re buddies.”
Their time as Falcons ended on what wasn’t their best day.
Haney’s RBI double gave Donoho a 1-0 lead in Game 1, but an error and a misplay on Sam Hogue’s high bloop single into shallow center field helped the Lions tie it in the bottom of the first.
Two Donoho errors, including another misplay on a blooper between fielders helped Lindsay Lane add another run in the second inning.
With the 2 p.m. start time, the sun spent the day setting behind the Lindsay Lane backstop.
“I think there was a little bit of sun issue going one and maybe a little bit of timidness,” Gendron said. “It’s a big moment for both teams. …
”Each round you go on, the anxiety level, the emotional stress level increases. We had a couple of chances to make some routine plays we normally make.”
Lucas Elliott’s RBI double tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third, but A.J. Davis’ infield single, two steals and a balk brought home another Lindsay Lane run in the bottom of the inning.
Donoho’s Blake Sewell answered in the fourth with a single, steal and advancement to third and home on two passed balls to tie the game 3-3.
Lindsay Lane bats began to find Haney’s pitches in the fifth. Mason Burns’ RBI single behind Alex Cook’s leadoff double gave the Lions the lead for good.
That’s how close Donoho came to winning Game 1 against Lindsay Lane lefty and staff ace Ray Anderson.
The second game saw Lindsay Lane score a run each in the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead then mount two big innings … five runs in the third and four in the sixth.
Donoho’s lone run came on Peyton Webb’s sacrifice fly to make it 7-1 in the fourth. He scored Billings, who reached and took second base on an error and snagged third base on a passed ball.
“In Game 1, there were a lot of things that didn’t fall our way,” Haney said. “Some balls didn’t find some gloves, and balls found the fat parts of the bat.
“They’re a great team. All luck to them in Oxford, but I just hate to have it end like this.”