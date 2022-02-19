'Mecca' reclaimed: Weaver wins 10th state wrestling title and first in 18 years

HUNTSVILLE — Joshua Johannson grew up hearing about the legends of Weaver wrestling.
“They called it the mecca of wrestling,” the Bearcats’ junior 160-pounder said. “You go there, and it has so much history to it.”
Add another chapter to Weaver wrestling history as the Bearcats edged Calhoun County rival Ohatchee 82-81, clinching the program’s 10th state title and first since 2004 during Saturday’s consolation and championship finals in Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
Weaver built on a runner-up finish in 2021 and claimed its first state title under Andy Fulmer, who wrestled for Taylor and succeeded him.
“The program is great, and it’ll be great after I’m gone,” Fulmer said. “I’m just overwhelmed.”
The Weaver-Ohatchee showdown for the championship capped a day that saw The Star’s coverage area produce six individual state champions. Alexandria’s Jaden New led the way by winning his fifth championship, beating Shelby County’s Cole Sykes in a 12-5 decision.
New’s fifth state title surpasses Alexandria legend Christian Knop, New’s former teammate who won four.
“It feels amazing,” New said. “I was sitting over there imagining it the whole time, what I’m going to do. The game plan went exactly as I thought.
“It was takedowns, takedowns, takedowns, and that’s how I dominated the match.”
The game plan didn’t call for two stingers, which forced New into two medical timeouts. Both times, he grabbed his neck. The first time, early in the match, he ran over to his coaches’ corner, hit his knees and writhed for nearly five minutes. The second stinger came with 30 seconds left in the match, and he laid at center mat until the stinging subsided.
New said he felt both stingers all the way down his left arm. He called them “very scary” but said he never considered tapping out.
“The second one hurt the worst, but I was finishing it, no matter what,” he said. “Even if I was paralyzed, I’d go out there.”
Other state champions included White Plains’ Gavin Kilgore, who won a 9-5 decision over Cleburne County’s Shamar Heard in the 1A-4A 120-pound class final to make it two state titles in two years.
Ranburne’s Carson Hall also bagged his second state title, pinning Ashville’s Mason Wilson in the 1A-4A 285 class.
Hoover's Jack Lamey Jr., son of former Piedmont coach Harley Lamey, was 7A most valuable wrestler after beating Bob Jones' Evan Pippin with a 6-2 decision in the 182-pound class.
Weaver’s Devin Anderson earned 1A-4A most valuable wrestler with a pin of Ashvile’s Dylan Harris (3:49) in the 182 class.
“It was real stressful because this is my last year, and I wanted to do everything I can,” Anderson said. “I really just wanted to win as a team. I didn’t about winning as myself.”
Johannson pinned Montgomery Catholic’s Shawn Sponsler (2:48).
Weaver swept its two championship finals and got consolation-finals wins from 106-pounder Dalton Fink and 170-pounder Anthony Usry. Cam Thornton took fourth in the 285 class.
Every point mattered.
The Bearcats came into Saturday in third place with 62 points, trailing Ohatchee (78) and Ashville (69). Weaver had 24 possible points on the day and got 20.
“We wrestled so sluggish yesterday, and kids battled,” Fulmer said. “We had kids that lost matches they shouldn’t and just battled back and just grinded.
“It was a very workmanlike, blue-collar mentality this weekend. We came in knowing the seven we had could score, got some tough breaks early and just battled.”
Ohatchee came into the day with no one in consolation finals but four in championship finals. The Indians trailed 82-77 with returning state champion Troy Galloway set to wrestle for the 195 title and Ethan Thrash waiting in 220.
Galloway lost 4-3 to Madison County’s Mason Ellis, leaving Thrash needing a pin, and the six points that came with it, for the Indians to win.
Thrash beat Ashville’s Layden Olson, but four points from a 7-5 decision weren’t enough.
“I thought I stuck him, but he got out of it,” Thrash said. “It put me up 4-0, and I got an escape that made it 5-0.”
The last match stoppage came with four seconds left, and Thrash backed away from Olson out of the restart, playing it conservatively and preserving his win.
“At that point, with two or three seconds left, you would like him to get that pin, but we want him to be a state champion, also,” Ohatchee coach Chris Findley said. “He went with an optional start, so he had the choice of trying to put him in a cradle or letting him up and getting his distance.”
Findley called the one-point loss “heartbreaking” but noted Ohatchee’s three-place improvement from 2021, coming within a pin of a state title.
“We brought just about everybody back,” Findley said. “We only had one senior last year. Our senior last year was the first kid to graduate from our program in four years. There’s been a lot of consistency.”
Weaver celebrated getting back on top.
“It means a lot, honestly,” Anderson said. “My coaches wanted it. It’s been 18 years since anything like that even happened, so we’ve just all been waiting to make them happy, make them proud of us.”