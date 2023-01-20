McGrue helps Oxford girls capture second straight Calhoun County crown

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford’s La’Mya McGrue is known as a defensive specialist.
When she sprinkles in a little offense it makes Yellow Jackets “a more complete team,” according to head coach Melissa Bennett.
That’s exactly what she did Friday night in the Calhoun County championship game.
McGrue, who was named the best defensive player of the tournament, led Oxford with 17 points and the top-seeded Yellow Jackets knocked off second-seeded Anniston 56-38 to claim their second straight Calhoun County crown.
“Any time you can beat Anniston, you’re pretty proud, because Anniston is such an established program. Coach (Eddie) Bullock does such a good job with them. His kids play so hard. They’re so good on defense. They’re so fast,” Bennett said. “Going back-to-back … it’s very special to be able to do that.”
McGrue did the majority of her damage in the first half. She was responsible for Oxford’s first bucket of the night, stealing the ball from the Bulldogs and converting a layup on the other end. She finished with six points in the period.
McGrue’s best offensive stretch, however, came in the second quarter. She went on a 7-0 run all by herself, nailing a 3-pointer before converting two straight layups to put the Yellow Jackets up 23-11. Oxford held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Justice Woods, who made the all-tournament team, had six points in the first half and finished the game with nine. Xai Whitfield, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, was held to just two points over the first two quarters but made up for it after halftime, scoring eight points in the third quarter and finishing with 14 for the game.
“Everybody in the NBA always talks about their three. Who’s their big three? Their big three. Their big three,” Bennett said. “Well our big three are Mya, Justice and Xai.
“So when you’ve got more people who are able to score, then they can’t just key on one person.”
McGrue also played a big role in disrupting Anniston’s offense. That was never more clear than in the third quarter when the Yellow Jackets outscored the Bulldogs 17-5 to put the game away.
Anniston Tykeria Smith, who was named the tournament’s best offensive player, led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Jayda Fomby chipped in with eight points. Layla Tyus added six and A’Kayla Perry had four. Perry and Smith made the all-tournament team.
Jamea Gaston finished with 11 points for Oxford, and Kaylen Kenney added five.
The win capped off a dominant tournament showing for the Yellow Jackets, who outscored their three opponents by a combined score of 184-89.
“It feels good, especially going back-to-back,” Whitfield said.
All-tournament team
Best offensive player: Tykeria Smith, Anniston
Best defensive player: La’Mya McGrue, Oxford
Most valuable player: Xai Whitfield, Oxford
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley
Jordyn Walker, Alexandria
Ava Pope, Piedmont
Ashley Grant, Jacksonville
Cooper Martin, White Plains
Lele Ridley, Piedmont
Charlee Parris, Alexandria
Whitney McFry, Ohatchee
DeAsia Prothro, Jacksonville
La’Mya McGrue, Oxford
A’Kayla Perry, Anniston
Justice Woods, Oxford
Tykeria Smith, Anniston
Xai Whitfield, Oxford