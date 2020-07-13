Marcus Harrell is Ranburne’s new boys basketball coach

Marcus Harrell believes in working hard.
Three years ago, when Harrell became head girls basketball coach at Sacred Heart, that program had not experienced double-digit wins for a season in five years. In three years, his hard work and the work ethic he instilled in his Sacred Heart players took the Cardinals to back-to-back 20-win seasons and two straight Northeast Regional appearances.
In mid-May, Harrell was told his contract would not be renewed at Sacred Heart as the school restructured its high school program and reconsidered athletics. However, his hard work hadn’t gone unnoticed elsewhere.
Monday morning, the Cleburne County Board of Education voted to accept Ranburne High School Principal Tim Ward’s recommendation to hire Harrell. Once Harrell joined the Ranburne faculty, Ward immediately named him head coach of the boys varsity basketball team.
“Mr. Ward seems like an administrator that really supports his teachers and his coaches," Harrell said Monday evening. "It seems like he will do whatever it takes just to make sure I have all the tools and things that I need to help me try to be successful."
He noted that the teachers and coaches with whom he had spoken had “absolutely great things to say” about Ward.
“That was a really big deal to me,” Harrell said.
Because former head coach Dustin Smith kept his teaching position when he resigned as boys basketball coach — and will continue to serve as defensive coordinator in football and assistant coach in softball — Ward needed some time to see where a teaching unit might be available to hire a new basketball coach. Once the job was posted, Harrell applied.
“When I saw he had applied, I thought, ‘Wow, this could be a good fit for us.’ He came over and coach (Stephen) Bailey and I interviewed him,” Ward said by telephone Monday evening. "He seems to be a good fit for us. I think we’re a good fit for him."
The Sacred Heart girls were 6-14 in 2016-17, the year before Harrell arrived. His first year, the Cardinals were 8-14 and advanced to the sub-regional round of the postseason. Then came a 24-5 record in 2018-19 and a 23-8 season in 2019-20.
“The biggest thing for me is I believe that God honors hard work. … There are a lot of good players and a lot of good teams and a lot of good coaches out there in the state," Harrell said. "The one thing I can control and our team can control is to make sure that we outwork everyone. Whether we are more talented or less talented doesn’t matter. As long as we can step up before we tip off and we know that we have outworked everyone then we’re done all that we can do.”
Harrell said he didn’t anticipate any changes in the way he coaches switching from varsity girls at Sacred Heart to varsity boys at Ranburne. He noted he coached the boys junior varsity team at Sacred Heart and coached both boys and girls golf at White Plains as well as cross country for the Wildcats.
“I’ve coached boys and girls throughout my whole entire career,” he said. “I’ve coached both of them pretty close to the same. The intensity level and all that stuff is the same.”
Harrell expects to be involved in workouts at Ranburne this week.