JACKSONVILLE — As last season ended, Ricky Austin projected the future for his Spring Garden basketball teams. His boys could experience regional play at Jacksonville State, an annual rite for the girls.
Then came the March 19 tornado that damaged 50 JSU buildings, including Pete Mathews Coliseum. With extensive repairs needed, Austin had to consider the possibility that a regional experience would come somewhere besides the traditional site.
The Pete was repaired enough to host the Northeast Regional again, and Spring Garden’s boys sure looked glad to play there Thursday. The Panthers got 31 points from Isaiah Sanchez and 25 from Weston Kirk and overcame 52 from Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr to win 91-65.
Spring Garden (24-6) advanced to Tuesday’s 4:45 p.m. final against Skyline.
The regional victory marked the first since 2005 for Spring Garden’s boys, who last appeared in the regional in 2016. That the victory happened at JSU meant that much more to Austin.
“When the tornado first came through, I was thinking, ‘Wow, we’ve got a chance to get here with these guys, and I don’t know if Jax State is going to be here or not,’” Austin said. “On the way down here, I don’t know, I just thought about that a lot.
“Blessed to be playing here with this group.”
It was an all-around good day for Spring Garden. Right before the boys played, the girls beat R.A. Hubbard 49-38, avenging a loss to the Chiefs in the 2017 state finals.
For the boys, it about a quick turnaround to face an unexpected opponent. Austin had expected R.A. Hubbard’s boys to make it, but Murr and Lindsay Lane showed up.
“We played Tuesday night (in a subregional), these guys, and we had to turn around and play today against that kind of team,” he said. “I’d prepared for R.A. Hubbard’s boys through the season. I thought that’s who would be here.
“I peeked at Lindsay Lane, but I was preparing for R.A. Hubbard’s boys, but they had the injuries and whatever happened with them that they didn’t get here.”
Murr played as advertised, hitting 19 of 40 shots, including eight of 15 3-point tries. He also had six rebounds and four steals.
“I think we made him work hard,” Austin said. “He still had 50-something, I guess, but I didn’t expect to stop him. Nobody’s stopped him for two years.”
Spring Garden had too much strength in the post and too much quickness on the break. Kirk added 12 rebounds to his 25 points. Luke Welsh added 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Panthers held a 48-25 rebounding edge.
“People know that Spring Garden can shoot,” Sanchez said. “Everybody is starting to catch onto us, and we’ve got start working it in the paint better. We’ve got people that can do the job in the paint, and that’s helping us a lot.”
The Panthers got 36 of those rebounds on defense as Lindsay Lane shot 34.8 percent from the floor, and that made getting out on the break easier. That’s where Sanchez did a lot of his damage.
“We knew that we could get a lot of transition buckets, outrunning them and pushing the ball up and down the court,” Kirk said.
It worked for a dominating performance Thursday. With their first regional win since 2005 in the books, the Panthers will try to go for their second regional title in boys’ basketball. They’re 1-2 in regional finals, falling to Skyline in 1994, Alabama School for the Deaf in 1998 and Madison Academy in 1999 then beating Section in 2005.
Piedmont transfers “Weston Kirk and Ryley (Kirk) have played down here before, but none of these other guys have stepped on this court in this environment,” Austin said. “To get here and to win and not be intimidated by this atmosphere is a testament to what these guys want to do and taking another step, how hungry they are for this program to grow.
“We talked about that before the game, how it’s time for this program to take another step. It’s not time just to get here. It’s time to get here and win one.”