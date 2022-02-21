Making history: Big shots, comeback get Oxford to first Final Four

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford’s first-ever Final Four appearance in basketball came on a day when the Yellow Jackets trailed by 15 points at halftime and didn’t lead until the game’s final minute, in overtime.
It came on a day when Oxford missed the first eight 3-point shots it took and hit only three of 14, but hit the biggest ones of its Class 6A Northeast Regional final against Chelsea.
It came on a day when a quiet sophomore, Xai Whitfield, made play after play, including the 3-point play to give Oxford its first lead with 21.7 seconds left, en route to a most-valuable-player performance.
Oxford beat Chelsea 53-52 Monday, avenging last year’s loss in a COVID-forced road game in the regional semifinals and making history under a coach who’s a Chelsea grad.
“It’s special,” Whitfield said.
Oxford (26-4) broke through in its eighth regional appearance and only its second crack at a regional final. The Yellow Jackets lost to Phillips in the 1996 regional final.
Oxford coach Melissa Bennett called it a goal realized.
“”We made a little sign, a little slogan,” she said. “We wanted to get to Birmingham, and we’ve been talking about it since workouts last April. We talked about it all summer. …
“To actually come out on the floor, especially the way that first half started, and actually make that dream a reality, it’s pretty awesome.”
Oxford will play Tuesday’s Helena-Pelham winner March 2 at 9 a.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. The winner advances to the title game.
The Yellow Jackets had to come back and fight through a string of dramatic twists and turns to get this far. The twists included a foul call on LaMya McGrue just three-tenths of a second ahead of the final buzzer, with Oxford clinging to a 53-51 lead.
Chelsea’s Sydney Schwallie missed the first free throw but made the second, and Oxford inbounded the end the game.
“I’m just really thankful she missed the first one,” Bennett said. “I’ll refrain from comment on that foul, at that time, in that spot.”
Whitfield led Oxford with 21 points, and Kaleah Taylor added 19 to get Oxford through on a day when the Yellow Jackets got outrebounded 40-23 and went 3-for-14 on threes. They trailed 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and 30-15 at halftime, after going 0-for-8 behind the 3-point arc.
Since installing an up-tempo, pressing style in 2020-21, this Oxford team is always at its best in the second half, pressing teams into fatigue. Chelsea (27-6) committed 24 turnovers, 18 after halftime.
“They started to jump a little more out of their press instead of playing straight up,” Chelsea coach Jason Harlow said. “On top of that, they came into the game, and they started in a 2-3 zone, an that’s not who they are. They don’t want to play that.
“They just kind of got back to their identity, and we made a lot of mistakes and turned the ball over in the third quarter.”
Still, the lead proved elusive for the Yellow Jackets. They tied the game 34-34 on LaMya McGrue’s putback to open the fourth quarter but never claimed the lead until 21.7 seconds left in overtime.
That came on Whitfield’s driving bucket and free throw, after one of her seven steals.
The #NERegional22 All-tournament team. Oxford's Xai Whitfield MVP. pic.twitter.com/D9G17l6Im1— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 21, 2022
“I was just trying to score,” Whitfield said. “I was just hoping it (the free throw) would go in.”
She got that chance, thanks to game savers from McGrue and Taylor at the end of regulation.
McGrue hit a three from just in front of Oxford’s bench to bring the Yellow Jackets within 44-42 with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“I won’t bust her out on her nickname, but we give her a lot of junk about always wanting to drive and not wanting to take the outside shot,” Bennett said. “For her to step up right there and take that, in a pressure situation late in the game, was huge. A lot of growth for her.”
Ashley Washington made one of two free throws to give Chelsea a 45-42 lead at 0:21, and Mary Cartee rebounded the miss to retain possession. An offensive foul on Washington gave Oxford another chance, but Whitfield missed a three with 10 seconds left.
Chelsea’s Nia Cummings missed the front of the bonus with five seconds left. Whitfield rebounded, dribbled forward and found Taylor open, on the right elbow. She fired and swished a three at the buzzer to force overtime.
“I knew I had to shoot it,” Taylor said. “I was just focused. The girl wasn’t really pressuring me, so I just took the shot.”
Oxford's girls claim their #NERegional22 trophy. pic.twitter.com/1HnYFsvb6y— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 21, 2022
It was all part of history for Oxford, with the chance to make more.
“One of our last timeouts, I almost teared up,” Bennett said. “I didn’t know what to say, but I knew it couldn’t be the end for these seniors and this team.”