'Making history': Big plays from Thomas, Kirby help Anniston reach 11-0, quarterfinals

TUSKEGEE — History was a theme in Anniston’s second-round playoff game against Booker T. Washington on Friday, and the Bulldogs get to keep on making history.
Love Kirby’s blocked-punt return plus Javon Thomas’ two end-zone interceptions in second quarter and touchdown catch right before halftime proved to be enough, and undefeated Anniston fought off an Eagles rally to advance 38-20.
Anniston, 11-0 for the first time since 1992, advances to face Andalusia in next week’s Class 4A quarterfinal game at Lott-Mosby Stadium. Andalusia beat American Christian 31-7 on Friday.
The last time Anniston reached 12-0, the Bulldogs finished 15-0 en route to the 1989 Class 6A title.
“That would be a great feeling for us,” Thomas said. “That, to me, is like us making history, but we have something to prove this year.”
Booker T. Washington finished 6-6 after making the second round for the first time in school history, in the Eagles’ second-ever playoff berth. They beat Orange Beach 46-43 in the first round.
“It was history in the making,” Eagles coach Lawrence O’Neal said. “We had a good group of seniors that took on a leadership role. They didn’t want to have the same old same old of the losing tradition, so they put on the extra work.”
Quarterback Kamron Sandlin led Anniston with 177 yards in total offense with two touchdown runs and a touchdown pass. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 110 yards.
Malachi Taylor rushed 18 times for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Anniston got on the board first after Booker T. Washington up man Kandarius Green fell in front of punter E.J. Hall, blocking Hall’s punt. Anniston coach Rico White called a team blocking its own punt “different.”
“Kids are excited, and they’re trying too hard to keep from losing,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “You can definitely make mistakes.”
Reminiscent of his key fumble-return touchdown in a 2021 victory at Handley, Anniston’s Love Kirby picked up the ball and returned it 12 yards for the touchdown.
“I saw it and thought, just ‘scoop and score,’” Kirby said. “It was like I did last year, at Handley.”
Taylor’s conversion run made it 8-0 at 9:43 of the first quarter.
Booker T. Washington recovered a Taylor fumble at Anniston’s 23-yard line to set up the tying score, Hall’s 13-yard touchdown pass and conversion pass to Marquez Daniel at 6:05.
Anniston answered with an eight-play, 60-yard drive, ending in Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown run and conversion run to make it 16-8 at 2:06 of the first quarter.
That set the stage for Thomas’ second-quarter heroics. He intercepted passes to the end zone on consecutive Booker T. Washington possessions.
One came after Hall hit a 50-yard pass to Daniel to the Anniston 5 on fourth down and six. The other Thomas interception came after the Eagles recovered a Thomas fumble at the Anniston 20.
“That was big,” White said. “That’s something we’ve been working on, and Javon did a great job for us.”
Thomas’ caught Kamron Sandlin’s 4-yard touchdown pass on the half’s final play to make it 22-8 at the break.
“It was just a great call from Coach White,” Thomas said. “When he said throw the fade ball, I looked back and seen the ball coming.
“When I see the ball in the air, it’s in my hands.”
Hall gave his best answer in the third quarter, intercepting a Sandlin pass at the goal line and returning 70 yards to set up his 17-yard keeper for a TD to bring the Eagles within 22-14 at 5:41. Hall’s conversion pass into double coverage was knocked down.
Yevyn Williams’ interception of a Sandlin pass and 20-yard return to midfield at 3:20 of the third set up Tyrese McCullough’s 2-yard touchdown run to bring Booker T. Washington within 22-20 at 11:53 of the fourth.
A holding penalty wiped out Hall’s conversion pass to McCullough’s, and Hall’s second try fell incomplete, out of the back of the end zone.
“Those two turnovers, they were on me,” O’Neal said. I made a bad call, but Anniston, you can’t take nothing away from them. They capitalized on it.”
An apparent onsides kick spotted Anniston at midfield, and Sandlin took a 23-yard keeper up the middle for a touchdown. Taylor’s conversion run gave the Bulldogs breathing room, 30-20, at 10:16 of the fourth.
“That’s the biggest thing. We kept our composure,” White said. “If we slow down and execute, we’ll be fine. We had chances all night and just didn’t execute.”
Sandlin added a 2-yard touchdown run and conversion pass to Omarion Jones at 4:47 for the final margin, and Anniston could breathe on a night when the 4A south playoff bracket began to clamp down its bite.
“Booker T. brought it to us tonight,” White said. “They played a great game. We had too many penalties and shot ourselves in the foot on some of those drives, but I’m proud of the kids.”