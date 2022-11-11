 Skip to main content
'Making history': Big plays from Thomas, Kirby help Anniston reach 11-0, quarterfinals

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

TUSKEGEE — History was a theme in Anniston’s second-round playoff game against Booker T. Washington on Friday, and the Bulldogs get to keep on making history.

Love Kirby’s blocked-punt return plus Javon Thomas’ two end-zone interceptions in second quarter and touchdown catch right before halftime proved to be enough, and undefeated Anniston fought off an Eagles rally to advance 38-20.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.