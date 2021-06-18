MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Anniston's Bullock to receive special recognition

Eddie Bullock keeps putting winners on the court as Anniston’s girls basketball coach, and now he stands recognized for the difference he makes in the lives of his players.
Bullock is one of seven Making A Difference Award winners, as chosen by the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
One recipient is chosen from each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications. Selections come from nominations submitted by AHSAA member schools and other support organizations or individuals.
This year’s recipients are as follows:
CLASS 1A: Anthony Edwards, Loachapoka High School softball, basketball, track and football coach.
CLASS 2A: Matthew Kennedy, Westbrook Christian High School head baseball coach.
CLASS 3A: Ryan Hall, Oakman High School head football coach.
CLASS 4A: Bullock, Anniston High School head girls basketball coach.
CLASS 5A: Chris Bashaw, Guntersville High School volunteer track coach.
CLASS 6A: Joe Webb, Mountain Brook soccer coach.
CLASS 7A: Nancy Shoquist, Mary Montgomery High School retiring volleyball coach.
Honorees will be recognized at the AHSAA Summer Conference Championship Coaches’ Awards Banquet, set for July 23 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.
The AHSAA and AHSADCA established the Making A Difference Award in 2011 to recognize individuals who go beyond their normal duties as a coach, teacher or administrator to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.
Wellborn head football coach Jeff Smith received the 3A award in 2020.
The Anniston High School standout athlete (senior 1982) returned home after college at the University of Montevallo in 2000 and picked up right where he left off – making a difference in the lives around him.
Bullock, who still lives on the same street on which he grew up, has served Anniston as head football coach for eight seasons and has coached girls basketball for 16. He led the football team to the state playoffs four times, reaching the 4A semifinals in 2011.
His girls basketball teams have compiled a 385-111 overall record with seven regional championships, 12 area championships, 11 Calhoun County tournament championships and three straight trips to the 4A state finals, from 2019-2021. The Bulldogs won the state title in 2020.
A 2018 letter to the editor in The Anniston Star sized up Bullock’s impact beyond wins and losses.
“The fact that he is a father figure to so many students and athletes at Anniston High School is a huge plus for the students who do not have fathers in their lives,” the letter said.