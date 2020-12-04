You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MAGNIFICENT: Handley dispatches Gordo for Class 4A state championship victory

Super 7: Class 4A Championship

Handley enters the field against Gordo during the AHSAA Super 7 Class 4A championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Dennis Victory | preps@al.com)

 Dennis Victory | preps@al.com

TUSCALOOSA — Tae Meadows proved himself nothing but consistent in these Alabama high school playoffs, and Handley proved itself nothing but resilient in today’s Class 4A final.

Meadows posted his third straight 200-yard game, and Handley persevered through adverse reviews and a gut punch at the end of the first half to beat Gordo 35-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The state championship is Handley’s third in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s playoff era, all since 2011.

Sixth-year Handley coach Larry Strain claimed his second state football title, the other coming with Handley in 2016. He coached two runner-up teams at Woodland.

Super 7: Class 4A Championship

Handley's Amajah Williams celebrates a Gordo turnover during the AHSAA Super 7 Class 4A championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Mark Almond | preps@al.com)

The former Alabama player won his first state title in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium but got his second on Alabama’s home field.

Meadows finished with 264 rushing yards and four touchdowns to backup a 258-yard performance against Bibb County in the quarterfinals, and a 224-yard romp against American Christian in the semifinals.

After missing half of the 2018 season and all of 2019 with a knee injury, Meadows finished his junior season with 2,004 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Leading 21-20, Handley (12-1) drove from its 13-yard line to an apparent Even Cofield touchdown keeper at 1:41 of the third quarter, but the ball squirted out of his right arm and out of the back of the end zone. Review overturned the touchdown call, and Gordo took over on its 20, after a touchback.

Handley’s defense responded by holding Gordo to a three-and-out, and the Tigers’ offense made good on Meadows’ 23-yard touchdown run to put them up 28-20 at 11:15 of the fourth quarter.

Handley had another golden scoring opportunity late in the fourth quarter, with fourth down and short at Gordo’s 14-yard line, but a snap mishap forced Cofield to chase the ball back, scramble and throw. Dylan Brooks dropped the pass.

Handley led 21-20 after an eventful and review-stretched first half.

Photos: Handley's Class 4A state championship win over Gordo

Photo Gallery: Handley beat Gordo in the Class 4A state finals 35-20 on Friday morning in Tuscaloosa.

1 of 25

Meadows scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards, and Ayden Robertson added a 1-yard run. Meadows went into halftime with 95 yards on 20 rushes.

Gordo took a 6-0 lead on Bailey’s 1-yard keeper at 1:23 of the first quarter and closed to within 14-12 on Tanner Bailey’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Oglen at 6:57 of the second.

Bailey’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Ben Capps on fourth-and-two and conversion pass to Izayah Edwards with one second left in the half closed the gap to 21-20. The score capped an 80-yard, 57-second drive.

Handley’s Jake Cottle and Jordan West had interceptions in their hands ahead of Bailey’s touchdown pass to Capps but dropped them.

Gordo’s final score of the half came after Handley failed to cash in on a golden opportunity. Kicker Caleb Burns recovered his own onsides kick at midfield, but Handley went three-and-out and punted, leaving just enough time for Bailey to move Gordo for a score.

Handley recovered another onsides kick earlier in the second quarter, but a review resulted in a delay penalty that overturned the recovery.

Strain successfully challenged a no-fumble call in the second quarter, and Brian Joiner’s recovery of a Rayshawn Williams fumble at the Gordo 37 set up Meadows’ first touchdown.

Robertson’s touchdown came after Handley stopped Gordo punter Christopher Neel a half-yard short on the Gordo 18. Neel bobbled the snap in Gordo’s end zone, picked it up and attempted to run for the first down.

This story will be updated with comments and more detail.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...