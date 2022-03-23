Looking Golden: Veteran Jacksonville walks off with victory

OXFORD — Gavin Peeler had more at stake than ending Jacksonville’s Spring Experience game with Wellborn on Wednesday, when pinch hitting for Tito Canales.
“I was talking to Tito in the dugout, and he said, ‘If you go 0-for2 on the season, I just can’t believe in you any more,’” the sophomore said. “I told him I’m going to walk it off.”
Peeler delivered a game-ending double in Jacksonville’s 11-1 victory at Choccolocco Park. He also delivered a feel-good moment in a promising season for the Golden Eagles.
A day after beating Class 6A’s Muscle Shoals on the same field, Jacksonville improved to 7-6. This comes a week after the 4A Golden Eagles received votes in the season’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
They held the No. 3 seed in the Calhoun County tournament.
There was a time, not so long ago, when Jacksonville being highly seeded in the county and receiving statewide attention in baseball wasn’t novel. Fourth-year head coach Jamison Edwards said stability has taken hold.
“This team has the benefit of being in year four of a program,” Edwards said. “For years, there was so much consistency to Jacksonville baseball. Then you go through this three-year stretch where there were three different coaches, and that was tough.”
Edwards had a promising team in 2020, but the COVID-19 shutdown denied those Golden Eagles a chance to make a run after making the county semifinals.
Two years later, Edwards has a veteran team. Six every-day starters returned this year after helping Jacksonville make the playoffs a year ago.
As for what the Golden Eagles have accomplished so far, they went without their middle infield while all-county shortstop Jae-Taj Morris and second baseman Jakoby Zackery played out obligations with Jacksonville’s state-championship basketball team.
Three of their losses came to 6A No. 3 Oxford, 5A No. 9 Alexandria and 3A No. 3 Piedmont. Jacksonville also beat Piedmont to open the season.
The Golden Eagles have a team that can erupt like Wednesday. Canales went 2-for-2 with a triple, double, two runs and an RBI. Zackery hit a triple and drove in a run, and Nic Salmon doubled with an RBI.
Salmon and Ryan Mitchell combined to throw a two-hitter over five innings, striking out five batters.
They have a team that built a 7-0 lead on Muscle Shoals on Tuesday then nearly blew the lead with a series of walks and other issues before Morris came to the mound and ended the threat.
“I think we’re a really, really good team when we throw strikes and we put the ball in play,” Edwards said. “We are less than average when we don’t adjust with two strikes and have a ton of strikeouts, and we walk people on the mound.
“If we can avoid those two things, we’re pretty good defensively, and we’ve got good pitching. It’s just, can we throw strikes consistently.”
Edwards also sees an “X” factor in first-year assistant coach Joshua Blythe, who parlayed a long-term substitution in the 2020-21 school year into a full-time science slot.
“He has been tremendous,” Edwards said. “I told him one day at practice, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure what it is you’re saying, or how you’re saying it, but everything I’ve been trying to get them to understand for four years, when you say it, they get it, so just keep talking.’”
It all goes into a team that shows promise, Canales said.
“Coach Ed told me and Taj, I think it was our 10th-grade year, he was like, ‘Our senior year is going to be the year where everybody figured it out,’” he said. “It’s coming true. It’s coming to fruition.
“Everybody is locked in. Everybody’s bought into what we’re doing.”