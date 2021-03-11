‘Lookie here!’: Years of effort netted AHSAA softball tournament for Choccolocco Park

OXFORD — Choccolocco Park getting the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s softball championship culminated a four-year effort.
It took lots of involvement in AHSAA activities, including camps for officials and the 2019 East Central Regional. It took Oxford officials visiting AHSAA heads in Montgomery and AHSAA officials touring the facility several times.
It took a $50,000 bid, as well, for Oxford to land a two-year contract that could turn into a five-year deal.
“It’s a two-year contract with the option to renew for three years,” Oxford Parks and Recreation director Don Hudson said. “If you look at it positively, I would think that we would be able to re-up every year, so I’m looking at it as a five-year contract.”
As of the AHSAA’s Wednesday announcement, the deal will start a year early. Choccolocco Park, already set to host the 2022 tournament, will host this year’s tournament May 18-22.
The AHSAA’s Central Board of Control approved the move to Choccolocco Park’s $40 million sports complex Wednesday.
The state softball tournament was in Gadsden in 1986 and at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park every year since. Lagoon Park will get this year’s East Central Regional in exchange.
Hudson said he doesn’t know exact economic-impact figures for the 2019 East Central Regional but estimates “probably three times” the number of people will attend the state tournament, which will draw teams from all corners of the state.
“It would be a tremendous impact on our community,” Hudson said.
Oxford would have hosted the 2020 East Central Regional, as well, but the AHSAA canceled the last half of the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Choccolocco Park’s attraction for the AHSAA was clear.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to play our state softball championships at a complex that is designed solely for fast-pitch softball, has experience hosting state and national events and has a signature field and stadium just for championship games,” Kim Vickers, AHSAA Assistant Director in charge of softball, said in a news release.
Hudson said the park has as many as seven fields that can be used for state softball. That includes the signature field, which has chairback seats and a press box and bleacher seats atop both dugouts.
The signature field would host championship games for each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications.
Hudson said efforts to lure the state softball tournament started in 2017, shortly after current Oxford Mayor Alton Craft assumed office. A team of “five or six” Oxford officials, including Hudson, went to Montgomery to meet with AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese.
“We expressed our desire to host whatever was available, whether it be track, soccer, softball or baseball, whatever tournaments would be available,” Hudson said. “They have visited our facility several times, and they were very familiar with Chocclocco Park.
“We laid the groundwork when we met with them, and they were really interested after we met with them.”
Oxford High School’s baseball and softball teams adopted Choccolocco Park’s signature fields as their home fields starting in the 2016 season. The park has hosted several tournaments, including the Dixie Youth World Series and the Ohio Valley Conference baseball and softball tournaments.
Choccolocco Park will host the National Junior College Athletic Association softball championships starting this year. The Division II championship will play out at the venue this year and next year, and the Division I tournament will play out at the park in 2023-24.
Hudson considers the AHSAA state softball tournament a crown jewel.
“There are lots of tournaments that you’d like to host,” he said. “We like World Series, and we like regional tournaments, and this would definitely be one of the ones that we would have as a goal to host.”
News of the AHSAA softball tournament’s early arrival to Oxford brought smiles around the Calhoun County high school softball scene. Not only does Oxford play its home games there, but the Calhoun County tournament has played out at Choccolocco Park each year since the park opened.
Local high schools host invitationals there during the regular season.
“Choccolocco Park is new and updated,” said Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin, whose team finished as Class 6A runner-up in 2016. “It signifies one signature field, where at Lagoon, you’re playing on a park where five of six fields are the same and outfield fences are temporary.
“The signature field is just like, ‘Hey, lookie here! We’re playing here!’ It stands out among everything else.”