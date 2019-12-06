AUBURN — Sam Dingler grinned a knowing grin Friday, when his coach mentioned Jacksonville’s postgame locker room at Piedmont this season.
Eighth-year Jacksonville coach Clint Smith says his level of fire and colorfulness on that stormy, late-September night was “probably a 10 on my scale.”
“That’s probably the most animated and colorful I’ve ever been,” he said, following the Golden Eagles’ 28-17 loss to UMS Wright in Friday’s Alabama 4A title game. “It was intense.”
File it under behind-the-scenes moments that helped to make 2019 a record-setting season for high school football in The Anniston Star’s coverage area.
Fifteen teams from the coverage area made the playoffs, and 14 reached the second round, including all eight playoff teams from Calhoun County.
A record five teams from Calhoun County made the semifinals, among six total semifinalists from the coverage area, which includes surrounding counties.
A record three teams from Calhoun County reached state-title games in their respective Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and four from the coverage area, including Piedmont (3A), Clay Central (5A), Jacksonville (4A) and Oxford (6A).
Within the area’s historic big picture were a lot of little pictures, key moments that helped history to happen. Jacksonville made it past the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever, and the Golden Eagles’ run started after a 35-14 loss at Piedmont on Sept. 27.
To set the stage, Jacksonville was coming off an historic 2018. The Golden Eagles mounted their first 10-0 regular season and a then-school-record 11 wins but lost in the second round, on a rainy night at Good Hope.
Jacksonville’s 2018 included a sweep of county rivals Alexandria, Anniston, Piedmont and White Plains.
Last season created higher expectations than ever for Jacksonville coming into this season, but the Golden Eagles lost 21-14 to Alexandria on Aug. 30. They seemed to regain stride with three straight victories but lost at Piedmont 35-14, on a night of turnovers and special-teams breakdowns.
Persistent lightning forced officials to call the game at 9:47 of the fourth quarter, and Smith found more of a storm in the locker room.
“It was rough,” said Dingler, a senior linebacker and fullback. “We knew we weren’t playing our best game and sticking to our assignments and bickering a whole lot on the field. They busted a couple of plays, and a few guys were open. Just trying to find out who was responsible for who.
“We went in the locker room, and people started bickering, pushing around and fighting. Everybody’s tempers were up.”
Smith came into the scene with the rest of his coaching staff. Doors shut, and Smith brought lightning and thunder of his own.
“It was nice,” Dingler said, tongue in cheek. “It was rough.
“He said, if we wanted to be anything at all, we’d have to get over ourselves and come together as a team and just play together, instead of playing for ourselves and worrying about other people’s jobs instead of doing your job.”
The talk led to what Smith called the best week of practice the Golden Eagles had to that point, and they won their next eight games. They averaged 52 points over a school-record four playoff victories.
The Golden Eagles came up against a powerhouse Friday. UMS Wright stretched a 33-game winning streak while winning its third consecutive state title and ninth overall.
Still, Jacksonville was part of history for Calhoun County and The Star’s coverage area. Smith’s locker-room storm unleashed a second round of “Jacksonville Strong” for a town ravaged by a 2018 tornado.
“It really just kick-started everything,” Smith said. “That’s when we really started playing well and doing the things that we needed to do as a team to jell. It helped us peak at the right time.”