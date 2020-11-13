You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live action: Anniston Star Friday night high school football scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Class 6A

Oxford 14, Briarwood Christian 7, second quarter

Class 5A

Alexandria 7, Parker 7, first quarter

Andalusia at Clay Central

Class 4A

Bibb County 7, Anniston 7, second quarter

Jacksonville 14, Alabama Christian 14, second quarter

Handley at Montevallo

Class 3A

Ohatchee 20, Winfield 6, second quarter

Piedmont 14, Plainview 0, first quarter

Saks 22, J.B. Pennington 0, second quarter

Fyffe 21, Wellborn 0, second quarter

Class 2A

Spring Garden 7, Red Bay 0, first quarter

Class 1A

Berry at Woodland

Tags

Loading...
Loading...