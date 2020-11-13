Live action: Anniston Star Friday night high school football scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Class 6A
Oxford 14, Briarwood Christian 7, second quarter
Class 5A
Alexandria 7, Parker 7, first quarter
Andalusia at Clay Central
Class 4A
Bibb County 7, Anniston 7, second quarter
Jacksonville 14, Alabama Christian 14, second quarter
Handley at Montevallo
Class 3A
Ohatchee 20, Winfield 6, second quarter
Piedmont 14, Plainview 0, first quarter
Saks 22, J.B. Pennington 0, second quarter
Fyffe 21, Wellborn 0, second quarter
Class 2A
Spring Garden 7, Red Bay 0, first quarter
Class 1A
Berry at Woodland