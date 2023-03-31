'Lincoln is home,' says girls soccer coach after clinching 100th win

CHILDERSBURG — Maybe Will Bailey was put on planet earth to coach girls soccer for Lincoln High School.
CHILDERSBURG — Maybe Will Bailey was put on planet earth to coach girls soccer for Lincoln High School.
That seems to be the case. The coach seems to be pretty good at it, too.
In the last eight seasons, Bailey has won a lot and lost a few. He has also managed to steer some girls in the right direction by using soccer as his vehicle.
“I’ve been blessed with hard working, talented players,” Bailey said. “I’m surrounded by great players. They either respond or they don’t.”
And on Thursday night the Lincoln girls poured it on in a 7-2 romp over Childersburg at Moody Field. The Bears rallied from a 2-0 first half deficit, too.
“We settled down and passed the ball,” Bailey said.
The Lincoln girls also presented their coach with the 100th win of his career. All 100 of those victories have come as the head coach for the Bears.
“Lincoln is home,” Bailey said.
The Lincoln girls played with a purpose against Childersburg. The Bears were on a soccer mission for somebody that they respect.
“We were doing this for him and the team,” Lincoln senior forward Adyson Hendrix said. “Our coach has the team spirit. He cares about the game, and I think he could go for 300 or 400 wins.”
Junior forward Emily Nabors of Lincoln can’t get enough of Bailey’s coaching expertise either. Nabors has only gotten better under the coach’s expert instruction.
“Coach Bailey is like our dad,” Nabors said. “Our coach uses everybody’s talent (on the team). He encourages us.”
Childersburg still almost wrecked the 100-win party for the Bears. The Childersburg girls got out to a two-goal lead in the first half with scores from Ainsley Foy and Jimena Escamilla.
But in the last five minutes of play, Lincoln rallied behind Adyson Hendrix. She scored twice late in the first half to tie the soccer match at 2-2.
Hendrix also tallied two more goals early in the second half to give the Bears a 4-2 lead. She scored from five and 15 yards out.
The Lincoln girls would go on and score three more times with goals from Nabors, Erica Ogle and junior midfielder Lena Halbauer.
The Bears have improved to 11-6. The Childersburg girls have tumbled to 6-5.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
