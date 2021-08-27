Lightning, thunder: Alexandria powers through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Mother Nature brought the lightning to Jacksonville on Friday night. Alexandria brought the thunder.
Jake Upton rushed for 156 yards, Javais McGhee rushed for 151 and the Valley Cubs amassed 415 rushing yards en route to a 42-6 romp over their Alexandria-Jacksonville Road rival.
Upton rushed for a six-yard touchdown, and McGhee broke a 46-yarder keeper for a score. Antonio Ross added touchdown runs of three, 13 and three yards, and Tyler Brown’s 19-yard touchdown run capped a night of dominance on the line of scrimmage for Alexandria (1-0).
“The offensive line had to have blocked well,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “I don’t think they were ready for our wishbone set.”
Alexandria went with a look that featured Pleasant Valley transfer Damon Parr, a 6-foot-6, 332-pound offensive lineman, lining up at fullback. Count Upton, who also transferred from Pleasant Valley, a fan of that look.
“I run behind him all the time,” Upton said. “That’s my man. That’s my boy dog right there.”
Jacksonville, which opened the season a week ago with a 41-0 victory at St. John Paul II, fell to 1-1.
The game was one of many in Calhoun County that suffered lightning delays. A thunderstorm worked its way southeast to northwest in the county and forced officials to take Golden Eagle and Valley Cubs players off of the field at 7:38 p.m., with 9:25 left in the second quarter and Alexandria leading 14-0.
The delay dragged for an hour and 42 minutes before play resumed at 9:20 p.m. Play also resumed with the start of the third quarter, with both teams agreeing to forgo the final 9:25 of the second quarter.
That seemingly worked out well for Alexandria, which scored on Upton’s touchdown run right before the delay then received the second-half kickoff.
Jacksonville turned Alexandria’s windfall into opportunity, recovering a fumble at Alexandria’s 27-yard line to set up the Golden Eagles’ lone score … Jim Ogle’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Drew Pridgen.
Alexandria returned the favor with the game’s most spectacular play.
Takorieion Downie just missed an interception and tipped an Ogle bomb to Pridgen, who took off for the goal line. Downie and Ross gave chase, with Ross hammering the ball out of Pridgen’s hand from behind, just before Pridgen crossed the goal line.
Downie recovered the fumble at the 1.
“They catch that ball that we should’ve picked, and Ross, to see that play,” Ginn said. “Colleges see that play. Anybody that sees that play, they’re going to be impressed. It was a heck of a play.”
The 69-yard pass play at least helped Jacksonville’s passing stats on the night. Ogle completed 9 of 15 passes for 148 of Jacksonville’s 140 net yards.
“Our inexperience showed tonight, especially defensively,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “I felt like we were outmanned. They were more physical than us, we didn’t tackle well, and they’ve got a good football team.”