JACKSONVILLE — A.J. Broome and Alexandria Orr wound up in a loose-ball chance during their Northeast Regional Class 1A semifinal Thursday. Broome was called for a foul.
That’s about all this game had in common with their 2017 state final.
Spring Garden girls avenged that state-final loss, holding R.A. Hubbard scoreless in the third quarter en route to a 49-38 victory in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Panthers (25-7) will play either Talladega County-Central or Skyline in Tuesday's 3 p.m. final.
R.A. Hubbard (21-8) beat Spring Garden 44-43 in that 2017 state final in Birmingham, with a crucial foul call on Broome proving decisive. She and R.A. Hubbard’s Alexandria Orr raced down a loose ball. They collided going to the floor, and the resulting foul call on Broome put Orr at the foul line with no time remaining.
Key performers for both teams remain. Broome is a senior, Orr a sophomore.
That Spring Garden’s opponent Thursday was R.A. Hubbard “makes it much better,” Broome said. “That’s been our motivation. Especially since I got to guard the girl that I fouled, and I was making sure she didn’t get any points today.”
Spring Garden went with a special defense, doubling down on center Kee-Undria Bolden and manning up against Orr and others on the perimeter. Bolden and Orr did not score.
It didn’t work so well in the first half, and R.A. Hubbard led 23-22 at the break.
“We had planned to do that, but we got a little mixed up in the first half,” Spring Garden’s Payton McGinnis said. “We had to fix our problems and start doing what we practiced.”
R.A. Hubbard didn’t get a second-half field goal until A’Nautica Bibbs hit a short jumper in the lane at 5:37 of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were 0-for-7 from the floor in the third quarter, and Spring Garden led 36-23 at the quarter break.
“The ball didn’t fall, and I felt like we were lost in transition,” R.A. Hubbard coach Candace Byrd-Vinson said. “We didn’t get the shots that we’ve normally been getting.
“Spring Garden, they prepared. They really scouted us.”
While defense was key for the Panthers, Macy Reedy hit four of their six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points. Broome added 11.
Bibbs scored a game-high 26 points in her final prep game. She also had eight rebounds. Byrd-Vinson noted that R.A. Hubbard was called for 18 fouls to Spring Garden’s six and got two free throws to the Panthers’ 23.
“Some calls that I thought we should’ve gotten, just to be honest, we didn’t get those calls,” she said. “You know, we’ve got to learn how to play through those, too. We kept putting them on the line, and they were making their free throws (15-for-23)."