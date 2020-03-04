Legendary Oxford coach Herring, who won three state titles, dies at 79

Oxford’s 1993 football team didn’t need extra motivation for its state final against Greenville, but Robert Herring had one more button to push.
A preacher had recently moved to Oxford from Greenville. Word had gotten back that he made a statement along the lines of, Greenville plays a different brand of football. As in, superior brand of football.
Herring, about to win his third ring as Oxford’s head coach, held up one of the previous two to a bug-eyed room.
“He was telling the story,” said son Ryan Herring, Oxford’s all-state safety in 1993. “He said, ‘There’s only one type of football that I know, and that’s Oxford football.’
“We were up 21-0 before you knew it. It was pretty neat.”
Robert Herring, who followed Bill Burgess and lifted Oxford to elite status in Alabama high school football circles, died from complications stemming from leukemia Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. He died 35 minutes shy of his 80th birthday.
The coach who led Oxford to Class 5A state championships in 1988, 1989 and 1993 saw induction as part of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame’s eighth class in 2012. He went 117-43 in 14 seasons at Oxford, retiring under the Alabama system after the 1998 season and taking the head-coaching job at Newnan (Ga.) High School.
Among the many someone’s sons he coached at Oxford were his two, Ryan and Robert. Ryan went on to become Oxford’s head coach from 2013-18. He coached last season at Pierce County (Ga.) High School.
The family will have a visitation Friday at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Saks. The memorial service is Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We’ve lost a legend,” long-time Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson said. “He was a great mentor, a great coach and a great family man.
“He’s left a legacy that will always be remembered in the coaches that he mentored and coached with, in the players that he instilled values in, and in his two boys and girls. It’s a sad day but a legacy that will live on forever.”
Davidson coached basketball, but Herring arrived in 1985 and asked him to join the football staff. Davidson coached defensive backs, then wide receivers, working all 14 years Herring coached at Oxford.
Davidson said the football staff used to rib Herring for his tight-fisted handle on school money. Davidson recalls getting $5 to $10 for meals at coaches’ clinics.
Herring was a “technique guy,” however, who loved to talk football, Davidson said.
“He loved to get on the blackboard and draw up football and talk football, and it didn’t matter who,” he said. “We’d have college coaches come in, and he’d start questioning them. He’d give them the pen and say, ‘Get on the blackboard and draw this up for me.’”
Ryan Herring served as a ball boy and manager under his dad and played for him. After graduating from college, the younger Herring turned down a chance to join Troy University’s staff to coach under his dad at Newnan.
“Getting to grow up with a dad who’s the high-school coach in town, I guess I can say it like this,” Ryan Herring said. “Every day is a holiday, and every meal is a banquet.”
That’s not to say it was always a picnic. Robert Herring was old-school with at least one inviolable rule … no missing practice.
“You look at the way people do things now, coaches kind of overlook it, or it’s not a big deal,” Ryan Herring said. “When you played at Oxford back then, there was no reason ever, unless there was a funeral or you had surgery.
“There was never an absence, and everybody knew it. You weren’t going to run sprints the next day; you weren’t on the team.”
As a member of his father’s staff, Ryan Herring learned a no-days-off approach.
“I drank from a well I did not dig, and I owe a lot,” Ryan Herring said. “I owe almost everything to him. I’ve tried to copy him for 22 years now. I hadn’t quite got the formula yet, but I feel like I’m getting closer.”
Robert Herring battled prostate cancer for years and was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2018. About a month ago, doctors informed him that cancer had spread to his stomach and liver.
Ryan Herring drove five-and-a-half hours from Pierce County to see his father on weekends. Robert Herring “was in a lot of pain” this past weekend, Ryan Herring said.
“Mother called me yesterday morning and said, ‘You need to get up here and see dad,’” Ryan Herring said. “We drove up last night, got here, and we got to spend about two to three hours with him in his bed.
“He passed away right with all of us there, all of his children and my mother. It was great that we all could be here with him.”
While Robert Herring just missed seeing his 80th birthday by minutes, he lived long enough to see one more Oxford glory. The Yellow Jackets won the school’s first 6A title in football last season, with first-year coach Keith Etheredge building on a team that Ryan Herring helped to raise.
The state title was Oxford’s first since Robert Herring’s last at the school, covering a span of 26 years. It closed a loop.
“I think it was great for him,” Davidson said. “He used to always say, ‘You’re not playing for yourself. You’re playing for those that came before you and those that will come after you.’ He was always about Oxford. He was always about playing for your school and not for yourself.
“He would always say, ‘You play for the name on the front of the jersey and not the name on the back of the jersey.’ That’s why we don’t have names on the backs of our jerseys.”