Leaving the net: Jacksonville's Clark signs with Snead State

JACKSONVILLE — Parents raise their children to leave the nest. In the case of David and Connie Clark, their daughter will leave their net.
Their net for another one.
The Jacksonville High volleyball standout signed Friday to play for Snead State Community College, where she will play for Snead State coach Cristie Brothers.
Caitlin has played mostly for her mom and dad in high school and club ball.
Clark chose Snead State over Gadsden State.
"Snead drew me a lot," she said. "I love their coach. Coach Brothers, I was very drawn to her.
"Gadsden had a lot of pull for me, too. Coach (Courtney) Brothers there is also a great coach, and I knew a lot of people who play there, so it was kind of a tossup, but I did want to kind of get out and go a little bit farther away."
Clark finished her career with 179 aces, 504 kills and 789 digs. As a senior, she recorded 98 aces, 342 kills, 12 assists and 345 digs.
She's a three-time first-team All-Calhoun County tournament team selection and twice made the All-Calhoun County Tournament team. She played in the Alabama North-South All-Star Game in July.
David Clark, Jacksonville's long-time volleyball coach and athletics director, lauded the time Caitlin devoted to working on her game.
"I really think what makes Caitlin a special player is not measured in statistics," he said. "There's two things she's done as well as anyone I've ever coached. The first thing is her competitiveness. She competes. She's where her feet are all of the time. She shows up to do her job, and she's ready to go every time we play.
"The second thing is her passion and love for volleyball."
David Clark knows well Caitlin's work habits. He's been there for much of it, often driving her to those workouts in the gym.
She called the end of the line playing for her dad "sad." Add that she's earned the chance to play in college, and it's "a win and a loss."
"It's definitely a huge change for me, but it's so exciting," Caitlin Clark said. "My dad, I mean, I was honored to play for my dad. Coming into this year, he's just a great coach and always has been. He's coached so many great players. He's just so accomplished.
"It's going to be tough not having him. Not only is he my coach, but he's also the person who pushes me the hardest. He's my support system, also. He's always motivated me, because I always wanted to be good for him."
Caitlin said she looks forward to seeing her dad in the stands.
"I know he'll come to my games, and he's still going to coach me," she said. "Even if he's not on the court with me, he's still going to coach me, but I think it's good for me to not play for someone in my family."
