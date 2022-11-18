 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Leaving the net: Jacksonville's Clark signs with Snead State

JACKSONVILLE — Parents raise their children to leave the nest. In the case of David and Connie Clark, their daughter will leave their net.

Their net for another one.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.