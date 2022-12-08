 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic 'like a homecoming' for Oxford basketball

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic 1

Former Oxford boys' basketball coach and long-time athletics director Larry Davidson speaks to White Plains assistant coach Bradley Dawson as Connie Davidson (top) looks on from Connie's Corner during Thursday's action in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic in Oxford Sports Arena.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Connie Davidson stood before a black cinder-block wall full of painted on names of former Oxford High basketball players and pointed to the one she calls her “favorite” Thursday.

The name on the wall? Chauncey Teague, ‘94. 

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic 3

Connie Davidson, a former Oxford teacher and wife to long-time boys' basketball coach/athletics director Larry Davidson, points to Chauncey Teague's name on a wall commemorating former Oxford basketball players during Thursday's first day of the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic.
Larry & Connie Davidson 5

Connie Davidson, a former Oxford teacher and wife to long-time boys' basketball coach/athletics director Larry Davidson, enjoys a moment with Birdie Van Meter, daughter to current Oxford boys' basketball coach Joel Van Meter, at Connie's Corner during Thursday's first day of the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic.
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic 2

Former Oxford boys' basketball coach and long-time athletics director Larry Davidson (second from left) operates the possession arrow while wife Connie Davidson (top, center) looks on from Connie's Corner during Thursday's action in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic in Oxford Sports Arena.
Larry & Connie Van Meter 4

Connie Davidson, a former Oxford teacher and wife to long-time boys' basketball coach/athletics director Larry Davidson, points to a wall commemorating former Oxford basketball players during Thursday's first day of the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.