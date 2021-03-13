Lady Wildcat Invitational: Host White Plains earns split on Day 1

OXFORD — White Plains’ softball team started this season with the shock of Callyn Martin’s knee injury.
At 5-6 after the first day of the Lady Wildcat Invitational, the Wildcats are working their way out of shock and into what can be.
White Plains lost to Handley 5-2 and beat Woodland 10-5 in Pool A play Friday, the first day of the tournament, which concludes today at Oxford Lake.
The 12-team varsity field also includes Alexandria, Jacksonville, Piedmont and Pleasant Valley. The tournament also has nine junior-varsity teams.
The particulars from the first day of the Lady Wildcat Classic.
The host school made the 2019 state tournament and had high hopes entering the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but the Alabama High School Athletic Association canceled the season in mid-March, two months before postseason.
The Wildcats lost senior standouts Emma Jones, their pitcher/shortstop now playing second base for Appalachian State University, and catcher Graci Surrett, now a volunteer coach while attending school at Jacksonville State.
Martin, one of the stars of White Plains’ state-tourney run in 2019, was due to step in for Jones at shortstop. Also a volleyball and basketball player, she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in White Plains’ final basketball game, an area-tournament loss to Handley.
The injury bug has bitten around Calhoun County. Oxford lost Chloe Derrick to an elbow injury.
For White Plains, Lily Ponder is “the heartbeat of our team,” Ford said. Martin held down a special place for the Wildcats, as well.
“She has a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm,” Ford said. “She loves the sport. She’s worked so hard at it for so long, and she’s really close with all of her teammates.”
The shock of Martin’s injury hit hard.
“Some of the girls, they’re still kind of heartbroken over it,” eighth-grader Callie Richardson said.
Richardson has been part of the solution, dividing time at shortstop with Ponder, who normally plays third base. Richardson, who also catches and pitches, entered Friday’s play with a team-high .560 batting average batting in the three hole.
“She’s very quiet,” Ford said. “We’re going to have to work on her vocal skills and just being a leader that way, but she’s leading at the plate and in the field. She can play any position. She’s very versatile.”
Alexandria
Alexandria (7-3) beat Jacksonville 10-2 and Pinson Valley, coached by former Ragland and Jacksonville State player Emily Church, 4-1.
The story of Alexandria’s season so far has centered on developing a second pitcher to load share with Rylee Gattis.
“Rylee has pitched well,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “She’s been steady all along. We’ve just got to get the other pitcher in a groove.”
Working into that role is sophomore Makenna Prickett.
“This is something new to her,” Hess said. “She has a hard time finding the strike zone. She gets nervous, but, after a while, she settles down, but it’ll be the second, third or fourth inning before it happens.
“We’ve got to bring her along to where she can eat some innings for Rylee so she’s not give out toward the end, and I think that’ll happen. The more exposure she gets, the better she’ll get.”
The White Plains tourney is Alexandria’s second tournament of the year and the gateway to the most intensive part of the Valley Cubs’ season.
“We’re about to enter a six-week stretch where we’re playing all the time,” Hess said.
Shortstop Jacksonville State commit Ashley Phillips, Chloe Gattis and Rylee Gattis each have better than .400 batting averages, Hess said.
“We got off to a fast start and then started getting a little slow,” Phillips said. “Now, we’re picking up. We’re hitting a lot better.
“I think we can make a good run this year, if we all play together.”
Jacksonville
Jacksonville lost to Alexandria 10-2 and beat Pinson Valley 3-2 on Friday to finish the day 7-7-1. Both games reflected the Golden Eagles’ season so far.
“We’re leaving runners on base,” said Jacksonville coach Amber Russell, the reigning 4A-6A Calhoun County coach of the year. “Anybody that has decent pitching, we’ve been leaving runners.”
One of Jacksonville’s top hitters, second baseman Anna Seagers, hasn’t been able to hit recently. She has a fractured pinky and plays exclusively in the field.
Sophomore pitcher Tia Evans is returning to action after surgery unrelated to sports. She pitched three innings Friday, her most extended time in the circle since returning to action.
Rebekah Gannaway and Lexi Callahan have led the way offensively as the Golden Eagles try to round back to the form they showed in 2020.
They were 14-5 when the AHSAA shut down spring sports.
“We stay up and help pick each other up a lot better than we have in the past,” Gannaway said. “If we continue to work, we can get as good as we were last season and get even better.”
Pleasant Valley
Pitcher Leah Patterson is the reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year. Might she be the county’s best pitcher in any classification as a senior?
It sure looked like it when Patterson shut out 6A Southside on Friday. Patterson struck out 11 batters and allowed two hits in five innings of work in a typical performance for the Central Alabama Community College signee.
As good as she was in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, she’s better this year.
“I feel like I’ve just kept working and practicing, and I feel like I’m hitting my spots better,” she said. “I’ve just kept the same pitches and worked on spots with those same pitches.”
For the season, Patterson is 7-1 with 74 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. She averages 1.9 strikeouts per inning and has a 0.34 ERA.
“She’s been dominant,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “It been nice. It makes calling pitches easy and playing defense easy when she’s dialed in. …
“She has more command and more spin. She can work the wiggle game, the up-and-down game and the fast-slow game. When you can work the fast-slow game in all four areas, it makes it hard on hitters.”
Patterson has plenty of help in the circle, as well. Through the Southside game, Madison Borders and Lily Henry have combined to pitch 25 2/3 innings. Borders has a 0.69 ERA and Henry 0.72.
Borders and Henry worked the Raiders’ 6-2 victory over Ranburne on Friday.
Pitching is everything in softball, and pitching depth wins championships. No wonder the Raiders are 10-3.
“We’re just throwing strikes and playing defense and trying to put some barrels together,” Bryant said. “Sometimes, our hitting is really good, and sometimes it leaves us.
“That’s the nature of hitting, but our pitching and defense has been a constant.”
Piedmont
The Bulldogs opened with an 8-1 loss to Etowah but rebounded to beat Cleburne County 11-3. Piedmont reeled off seven runs in its last at-bat against Cleburne County.
For the Bulldogs (5-3), 2021 is 2020 continued. They were 9-2 when play stopped last season, sporting the county’s best record, and had no seniors.
“I kind of felt like we could’ve done some good things last year,” said Piedmont coach Rachel Smith, the 1A-3A Calhoun County coach of the year in 2019 and 2020. “They just want to pick up where we left off last year and get better with every game.”
The seven-run at-bat against Cleburne County showed the Bulldogs’ potential explosiveness on offense. Savannah Smith and Reese Franklin singled in the rally, and Grace Epperson doubled.
Jaycee Glover homered in the first inning.
Piedmont also goes three deep on pitchers, with Emily Farmer, Savannah Smith and Emma Grace Todd.
“In the past, our teams have had two pitchers, but we’ve never had three that we can rotate around,” Rachel Smith said. “It’s been different in that respect, that we can throw somebody out there and give somebody a different look if somebody’s not having a great day or they’re barreling somebody up.”
Two of Piedmont’s losses this season came to 6A Fort Payne. The other came against Etowah, a 4A team, on Friday.
“It was really sad and disappointing when the season ended last year, but we all were just really ready to get back out on the softball field and get back to play,” Franklin said.