Kyles' cannon helps Handley roll to repeat at Piedmont Passing Camp

PIEDMONT — Cannon Ginobili Kyles swears the uncle who suggested his first name didn’t have premonitions of the quarterback Kyles would become.
He just persuaded Kyles’ mom, who wanted to name him after former NBA star Manu Ginobili.
“My uncle Red is just a funny guy,” Kyles said “He named me Cannon, and my mom named me Ginobili, and it came from there.”
To be sure, Kyles has a cannon for an arm, and it helped Handley repeat as Piedmont Passing Camp champion on Saturday.
The Tigers beat Dora 21-6 in the annual 7-on-7 tournament’s championship game on the Field of Champions, completing a camp-rich summer for Kyles as he heads into what sets up as his breakout year as Handley’s quarterback.
First, senior Ty Fetner, who split time with Kyles last season, gave up football and baseball to focus on golf.
Second, neither he nor Fetner could repeat last year’s luck, right?
“Last year, it wasn’t rotation,” Handley coach Larry Strain said. “I never really had to make a decision who my one and my two was last year.
“Going into the Kickoff Classic, the Fetner kid had COVID, and Cannon starts. Going into the Munford game, I’ve got COVID, and Cannon starts, and Cannon gets hurt in the game, and he’s out six games, and now Fetner is back.”
No doubt about Handley’s top gun headed into 2022, and Kyles says he has hit the camp circuit this summer. His camp work included Jacksonville State, where he says he threw a pass 62 yards.
“I can throw farther than that, though,” Kyles said. “I was just playing. I’m going to test it out. I don’t really know how far I can throw.”
Strain has an idea. The veteran coach with two state titles and two runner-up finishes to his football credits uses his quarterback to simulate kickoffs when practicing returns.
“We never can get a kicker to kick one down there deep for our kickoff, so I always holler, ‘Cannon, come throw the ball,’” Strain said. “He’ll get back there on the 35 (yard line), and he’ll throw it.
“If it ain’t going go through the goalposts and out the back side, I’m going to have to fuss at him. That’s what kind of arm strength he’s got. He does that quite often.”
With Kyles at the helm, Handley went 7-0 at Piedmont on Saturday, beating Piedmont 22-14, B.B. Comer 19-6, Randolph County 22-0, Weaver 24-7 and Cedar Bluff 22-6 ahead in the semifinals.
The Tigers beat Jacksonville 21-20 before beating Dora, coached by former Alabama player Chavis Williams and led by twins Sean and Korion Pryor, Sean the quarterback and Korion at tight end.
Handley won its third Piedmont Passing Camp title in Strain’s eight years as the Tigers’ head coach. This comes a day after Strain received two major awards at Friday’s AHSAA coaches’ convention … 2020-21 NFHS Section 3 and state coach of the year.
“It was an honor last night, but it’s all about these kids,” Strain said. “That’s what it’s all about.
“Our kids competed all day long, to be honest with you. We try to keep high expectations and high goals at our place. There’s a lot of good teams and a tof good coaches in the state, so you never know, We’ve got to play our ‘A’ game every time out.”
As for Kyles, Strain looks for the Tigers to go as far as his quarterback can throw them.
“Cannon’s got tremendous strength, as far as arm strength,” Strain said. “He can throw it.
“He’s really kind of calmed down from last year. He’s just a junior this time.”