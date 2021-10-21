KICKING KAM: Anniston QB solves Bulldogs kicking void in season’s biggest game

Rico White didn’t know what a quarterback he found when Kamron Sandlin transferred to Anniston, let alone a kicker.
Less than two full seasons later, Sandlin passed and kicked Anniston to one of its biggest victories in years.
Sandlin’s three touchdown passes and two extra points were crucial in then-unranked Anniston’s 28-27 upset of then-No. 1 Handley on Friday. The victory forced a three-way tie atop Class 4A, Region 4 with one week to go in region play.
Anniston’s first victory over a top-ranked team since 1994 put the Bulldogs in position to win the school’s first region title since 2011.
Matching success with his foot to go with arm success has given fourth-year Anniston coach White cause to rethink his strategy of going for a two-point conversion on every touchdown this season.
“After the other night, without a doubt,” White said.
Sandlin’s two extra points Friday included a make from 30 yards out, after a holding call wiped a two-point conversion off the board. That kick, which split the uprights top high, tied the game 21-21.
Sandlin ran off the field in excitement and did a leaping chest bump with Anniston assistant Bradley Ball, knocking both to the ground.
That kind of maneuver more resembled Sandlin’s past at Munford before transferring to Anniston. He played linebacker, with a brief cameo at quarterback. After Jai Tuck went down with an injury, Sandlin came off the bench to throw a touchdown pass in Munford’s 48-6 loss at Oxford to open the 2019 season.
Sandlin transferred to get closer to his father, Patrick, and to play more.
“At Munford, I wasn’t playing that much,” he said. “I just didn’t want my potential to go to waste.”
White had planned to start Jayden Lewis at quarterback in 2020, but Sandlin mentioned he could play quarterback. White gave him a look and found a raw 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore with arm talent who could run.
White also found a personality fit for his team.
“Kam is one of the most humble kids that you can ever coach,” White said. “One thing I guess people don’t understand, kids may come to your school or transfer or whatever, but that don’t always mean it’s going to work out.
"Kam’s personality and the young man he is makes him special. … I’ve got a lot of kids with egoes. Kam is a mild-mannered kid.”
Sandlin accounted for 2,385 yards with 17 touchdown passes and 12 rushing touchdowns while helping Anniston reach the second round of the playoffs in 2020. This season, he’s passed for 1,182 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 647 yards and 12 scores.
Who knew Sandlin could also help Anniston fill the void left by kicker Kevin Escareno’s graduation?
Actually, Sandlin knew.
“I just used to play around and found out I could actually kick,” Sandlin said. “I kicked when I was little, with my granddad.”
Anniston had a need, for sure.
“Kevin had me so spoiled the last three years, and I had to find a kicker,” White said. “Normally, we always tried to find a soccer player or something like that, but with COVID, we didn’t have a soccer team.”
An apparent lack of a kicking option cost the Bulldogs in a 21-20 region loss at Cherokee County on Sept. 10. Not only did Anniston come up short on a two-point try, but the game ended with Anniston on the 9-yard line.
Had White known that Sandlin had the foot to go with his powerful right arm and legs, Anniston could’ve tried a field goal.
Sandlin brought it up a time or two. White didn’t want to lose another key region game because Anniston couldn’t kick an extra point, so he gave Sandlin a look in practice the week of the Handley game.
Sandlin showed promise, so White gave it a try after Sandlin’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jamarius Billingsley in the first quarter … wide left.
Anniston went for two after Sandlin’s 34-yard, double-reverse touchdown pass to Javon Thomas at 7:46 of the third quarter, and Billingsley ran it in to put the Bulldogs up 14-8.
Sandlin’s 40-yard touchdown pass to tight end Omarion Jones brought Anniston within 21-20 at 10:30 of the fourth quarter, and Billingsley ran for an apparent two-point conversion. A holding penalty backed Anniston up to the 13-yard line.
White weighed his options and gambled on Sandlin’s foot again.
“He was hitting them from 30 yards in practice,” White said. “I said, ‘You know what? Go ahead. Let’s take a chance.’”
Sandlin split the uprights then did again, after Love Kirby returned a Handley fumble 50 yards for a touchdown less than a minute later.
Those extra points made all of the difference. Handley missed a two-point try after a false-start penalty with 1:50 to play.
Anniston recovered the onsides kick, and Sandlin used his knee to kill the clock.
Sandlin said he was “shocked” that his newly utilized skill of kicking ended up playing such a key role. It added to his big night.
“That’s probably the best game I’ve ever played,” he said.