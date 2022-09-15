 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
QB1

Just a freshman, JCA’s Lee checks notoriety blitz

Noah Lee

Jacksonville Christian freshman Noah Lee and the Thunder have started the season 4-0.

 Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — A sights and scenes picture from a 2015 Jacksonville Christian football game shows 8-year-old Noah Lee, then a manager, seated on a football, in a No. 8 jersey, and dreaming of God knows what.

The grandson of longtime JCA coach Tommy Miller and son of former Jacksonville State University kicker Steven Lee might’ve dreamed of kicking a ball through the Tommy Miller Field uprights.

Friday Night Sights at Jacksonville Christian Academy

Manager, Noah Lee, waits to supply dry footballs to the referee at Jacksonville Christian Academy's homecoming game with ASD. Photo by Thomas Wilczek/Special to The Anniston Star
Noah Lee and Eli Jenkins

Jacksonville Christian's Noah Lee works with former Jacksonville State quarterback Eli Jenkins.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.