Just a freshman, JCA’s Lee checks notoriety blitz

JACKSONVILLE — A sights and scenes picture from a 2015 Jacksonville Christian football game shows 8-year-old Noah Lee, then a manager, seated on a football, in a No. 8 jersey, and dreaming of God knows what.
The grandson of longtime JCA coach Tommy Miller and son of former Jacksonville State University kicker Steven Lee might’ve dreamed of kicking a ball through the Tommy Miller Field uprights.
“My dad had me doing that a while before I picked it up and started throwing it,” the younger Lee said.
Now a freshman, Lee holds for JCA kickers, but this is no broken-dreams story. For those who haven’t heard, he’s also Alabama’s top 2026 pro-style quarterback.
So says QBHitList.com, an Ohio-based skills publication, after a summer of exposure in three camps. Lee participated in one-day camps at Ole Miss and Clemson and a two-day Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana.
He has matched his new-found hype with production, helping JCA to a 4-0 start. His 1,106 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes rank first nationally in eight-man Christian school football.
Lee called his ranking as Alabama’s top 2026 pro-style quarterback a “shock.” It came to him in the form of a tweet with his handle included.
“I didn’t figure that they had even really seen me,” Lee said. “I was really happy.”
While Lee’s stature has taken on a life of its own, he’s quick to point out that he hasn’t done it on his own. Miller sees an older team rallying around its recently discovered talent at quarterback.
“The boys have really stepped up around him and played well,” Miller said. “If he was a senior, it would be somewhat easier, but they’ve accepted the fact that he’s a ninth-grader. They’re playing well around him.
“Ethan Fair and Travis Barnhill are catching the ball extremely well, and you’ve got to have time to throw the ball to do that.”
Miller also tries to put some whoa on hype that could weigh on Noah.
“He’s doing good, but he’s a ninth-grader,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of pressure on him to be a ninth-grader.
“You’re carrying a whole lot of things. He’s gotten a lot of publicity, and it’s such an unusual situation when you’re playing quarterback, and your grand daddy is the coach.”
Lee wears a target. He said he doesn’t hear so much from opposing players but does hear from fans.
“I’ve heard some remarks, a few ‘overrateds’ or this and that,” he said. “I don’t think much of it. We’re really just trying to go out there as a team and trying to go to war against the other colored jerseys every Friday.”
Lee has built up to this. He’s been around football since he was a week old.
No, really. His parents scheduled his induction on a Monday, five days before the opener of Steven’s last season kicking for the af2 Tennessee Valley Vipers.
Noah has been around JCA football for as long as he can remember, either as a manager or player on the lower levels. He also attended a lot of JSU practices and games with his dad and developed a bond with former JSU quarterback Eli Jenkins.
“He’d come over to the house, and we’d cook something, and he’d play video games and mini basketball with Noah,” Steven Lee said.
Jenkins said he sees himself as “a big bro” for Noah Lee. They work and train together “here and there.”
Jenkins, who rewrote JSU records for total offense and led the Gamecocks to their 2015 FCS national runner-up finish, is sold on Lee.
“He was always so locked in as a kid on the sideline or even playing pool and basketball at the house,” Jenkins said. “I knew he was special.
“He amazes me every time. He always leaves better than he came. He comes from a good family, so they will make sure he stays the path. We’ll be hearing his name for a while for sure.”
Noah Lee has also taken lessons with Ben Neill of QB Country, a Mobile-based quarterback training company founded by former Ole Miss quarterback David Morris. QB Country trains NFL, college, high school and middle school quarterbacks in 12 cities across the Southeast and New Jersey.
Trainees include Daniel Jones (New York Giants) and former Alabama quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Mac Jones.
Noah Lee’s Manning Passing Academy experience became as much of a life lesson as his exposure catalyst. Lee’s father made him work to earn the $550 to be a day camper in the Manning camp.
For three or four months, Lee chopped firewood and did yard work, sometimes working with his grandfather.
“We wanted him to earn his way there so it would mean more to him,” Steven Lee said. “That was a big help along with lots of other hard work and reps.”
Exposure became fate’s payoff. Time and his progression will tell where it takes him, but he doesn’t sound tempted to pursue it anywhere but the school where he first became a manager at 4.
“Everybody’s like a family,” he said, “Playing here with knowing everybody and growing up with them, I really enjoy it.”