JSU men’s basketball welcomes teams from all over for team camp

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball program is hosting a summer team camp, welcoming high school basketball teams from Atlanta, Birmingham, Elmore County, Phenix City, and many more.
The camp, which began Monday, is an opportunity for high school teams to compete on a college campus and prepare for the regular season.
Elmore County High School is competing in the camp. The team drove 2 hours, 11 minutes from Eclectic.
“Getting the opportunity to play on a college campus,” Elmore County head coach Rodney Taylor said. “We came here last year, our varsity did. This year we brought our junior varsity as well. It’s a good experience for these kids to again get on a college campus, and the varsity will get a chance to play on the main floor.
“It’s exciting for them, they enjoy this. I have one kid who is here for exposure as well. Our point guard is pretty special. The JSU coaches do a good job of balancing the competition. You’re going to face different styles of play. I think it’s good as a coach, too, because you learn things. You see other coaches do other things, defensively and offensively, and you might pick up something yourself to carry back to help your team.”
Spain Park High School, located in Hoover, drove an hour and 23 minutes to play in the camp.
“Two reasons we’re here,” Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch said. “One, to play quality teams that you don’t normally see. Two, this is the sight of our regional tournament. We were fortunate to be here the last two years and hopefully we can come back again. That’s our goal. Getting a chance to play on this campus, the staff does a good job, they run a good camp where you play against really good teams you don’t see all the time. To play in this facility is what brings us.”
McEachern High School is located in Powder Springs, Ga., which is a suburb of Atlanta. The team has been a basketball powerhouse in Georgia for years and made the hour and a half drive to play on the campus of JSU.
“Coach (Ray) Harper, he’s the best coach around," McEachern head coach Tremayne Anchrum Sr. said. "He’s the reason we come. We come all the time because he’s honest, he’s straight forward, he also took one of our kids for his program here at Jax State. I just love being around him. He creates a good environment, a good camp, and he’s good people so I love it.
“This is all about evaluation. It’s not so much about who you’re playing and who you’re not playing. It’s about giving guys the opportunity to play in different situations and different environments. It’s good for us. We don’t usually face these teams, so it’s good to see someone else.”
Central-Phenix City High School has made the two-and-a-half hour trek from Phenix City to participate in the annual camp.
“It’s my alma mater,” Central-Phenix City head coach Charles Burkett said. “And there’s a lot of bigger schools here, so there’s some good competition. It’s really big for us because we’re two and a half hours away from Birmingham, four hours away from the Huntsville area, so we don’t get the chance to play many 7A schools unless we travel. To play three 7A schools in one day is huge for us. A couple schools in Montgomery are 7A and a couple schools in our area are too, but the bulk of the bigger schools we have to travel to play. This camp gives us experience.”
Teams play three games in a day while participating in the JSU team camp. The JSU coaching staff tries to ensure teams face other teams on similar levels as themselves, so that the games are competitive and each team has the best experience possible. The JSU team camp is huge for both local teams and teams from further away to prepare for the upcoming regular season.