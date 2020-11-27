JSU men: Adams scores 18 in Gamecocks' win

Darian Adams scored 18 points as Jacksonville State's men's basketball team grabbed its first win of the season.
After losing its opener at Alabama on Wednesday, JSU beat Florida Atlantic 60-50 on Friday afternoon in the Goldie & Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament in Mobile.
Five to know
—Adams is a 6-foot-3 guard who spent the past four years at Troy before leaving for JSU as a graduate transfer. He went 0-for-7 in the loss to Alabama, but against Florida Atlantic, he rediscovered his shot. He made 7 of 14 shots, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. He pulled down a couple of rebounds, passed out three assists and made two steals in 34 minutes on the floor.
—Jalen Finch, a 6-1 junior guard, spent two years at Southwestern State College before transferring to JSU. He had eight points, six rebounds and three assists while playing a team-high 36 minutes.
—Brandon Huffman, the 6-11 senior forward who transferred from North Carolina, had seven points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Amanze Ngumezi, a Georgia transfer, added seven points and three rebounds in 19 minutes before fouling out.
—The Gamecocks outrebounded Florida Atlantic 43-32.
—JSU (1-1) will play two more games in the tournament: South Alabama on Sunday at 4 p.m., and Mobile on Monday at 2 p.m.