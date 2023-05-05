JSU football: Nysewander set to join Rich Rod's coaching staff

Ole Miss analyst Michael Nysewander has confirmed on Twitter that he is joining Rich Rodriguez's football staff at Jacksonville State.
Nysewander will replace JSU tight ends coach Mike DiAngelo. The Philadelphia Eagles announced April 16 that DiAngelo is joining their staff as a defensive quality control coach.
Nysewander, 30, a Hoover High graduate, played football at Alabama during 2011-15 and was part of three national championship teams.
He was an assistant coach at Samford and Florida Atlantic. He has served as an analyst at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin since 2020. Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator during Nysewander's last two seasons with the Crimson Tide and also was the head coach who hired him at FAU and Ole Miss.
