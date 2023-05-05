 Skip to main content
JSU football: Nysewander set to join Rich Rod's coaching staff

Michael Nysewander

Michael Nysewander

Ole Miss analyst Michael Nysewander has confirmed on Twitter that he is joining Rich Rodriguez's football staff at Jacksonville State.

Nysewander will replace JSU tight ends coach Mike DiAngelo. The Philadelphia Eagles announced April 16 that DiAngelo is joining their staff as a defensive quality control coach.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.