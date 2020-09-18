JSU football: Grass on Gamecocks' 2020 offensive line: 'Much improved'

While COVID-19 dominates the storyline for every college football team this season, Jacksonville State's offensive line has quietly developed into one of the stronger units on the team.
The Gamecocks have practiced for about two months as they prepare for their fall opener Oct. 3 at Florida State, and the line has worked to get better during all that time.
Head coach John Grass has mentioned often during preseason practice that the Gamecocks are stronger up front than a year ago when the offensive line struggled through inexperience and injuries.
"Much improved," Grass said emphatically when asked how the line looks so far. "Those guys are much improved."
It helps that Michael Shaddix, a second-team all-Ohio Valley Conference pick last year, is returning to form as he recovers from a torn knee ligament. Grass said Shaddix is about "90 percent" and is "getting better and better."
Grass said six players are standing out on the line:
—Shaddix, redshirt junior, Fort Payne High School (Fort Payne)
—Cam Hill, junior, Lee (Montgomery)
—Zack Cangelosi, redshirt junior, Sparkman (Harvest)
—Tylan Grable, redshirt sophomore, Wilkinson County (Gordon, Ga.)
—Ye'Majesty Sanders, redshirt junior, Spencer (Columbus, Ga.)
—P.J. Mixon, redshirt junior, Jeff Davis (Montgomery
Shaddix, Hill, Sanders and Mixon were starters a year ago. Cangelosi was a backup at guard. The only full-time starter gone is guard Darius Anderson.
"We've got a lot of experience," Shaddix said. "I feel like last year, we weren't at our best, but we took our offseason to really push ourselves to turn it around this year. Last year, we weren't at our best as an O-line, and this year, we're ready to make a statement."
Grass said that at this point, his goal is the same as every preseason — have more than just a starting five.
"We're trying to build depth, like always," he said.
An improved offensive line should move JSU back among the OVC leaders in rushing yards.
Jacksonville State led the OVC in total offense last year with 419.4 yards a game, but the typically reliable run game wasn't as strong. The Gamecocks were sixth in the league on the ground. That's the lowest since JSU was seventh in 2007. It's also the first time JSU wasn't in the top three since 2010.
Shaddix said he and his teammates are determined to play more consistently this year.
"At the end of the day, our goal is to be the best we can be," he said.