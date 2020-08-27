JSU football: Gamecocks set for first practice

Jacksonville State plans on scrimmaging Saturday, and John Grass says he and his staff couldn't be happier about that.
This will be the first preseason scrimmage for JSU. With spring practice cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gamecocks haven't had a chance to play in extended live situations since the end of last season. In addition, preseason workouts haven't gone like clockwork, as the Gamecocks suspended practice for a week because of the uncertainty of the schedule.
For now, the schedule seems nearly set. JSU has a game at Florida State on Oct. 3, a home game against Mercer on Oct. 10 and a road game against North Alabama on Oct. 17. In addition, JSU has an agreement to play at Florida International on a date that hasn't been announced.
As for the Gamecocks, they returned to practice last week when school began. Now, they're at the point where head coach John Grass feels comfortable scrimmaging.
"It's good to give the guys a chance to play when the bullets are live," Grass said after Thursday afternoon's practice. "It's harder to gauge how they're progressing when they're just practicing. We want to put them in game-type situations that we have in a scrimmage to get a better idea."
Grass said he figures the depth chart will change with Saturday's scrimmage. Even so, he added that he figures his team is better up front than this time a year ago.
"We're much further along," he said. "We look much better. But, we knew we were going to be better because we've got more experience."
The schedule has been unlike anything Grass has ever been through — only two spring practices and an interrupted preseason practice schedule.
Even so, he appreciates how his players have responded.
"We're getting better," he said. "You've always got to be pleased when you're making improvement. They're doing everything they can to get better. … Considering everything they've had to go through, I like their effort and where we're at in that regard."