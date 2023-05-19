JSU football: Gamecocks land ACC transfer wide receiver

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State added another Power Five transfer to its wide receiver corps.
Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Dallan Wright announced his commitment to JSU on his social media accounts on Thursday.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.