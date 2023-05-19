 Skip to main content
JSU football: Gamecocks land ACC transfer wide receiver

Dallan Wright

Dallan Wright announced his commitment to Jacksonville State on Twitter.

 Courtesy photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State added another Power Five transfer to its wide receiver corps.

Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Dallan Wright announced his commitment to JSU on his social media accounts on Thursday.

