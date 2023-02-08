Jorda Crook hits career milestone as Ohatchee celebrates Class 3A, Area 12 tournament title

OHATCHEE — Jorda Crook is running out of room for commemorative basketballs.
The Ohatchee senior added another to her collection Wednesday night, surpassing 3,000 career points in the Indians’ 71-56 Class 3A, Area 12 tournament championship victory over Glencoe.
Crook entered the night 39 points away from the milestone. She hit the mark with 6:21 remaining in the fourth quarter after canning back-to-back free throws.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I think it’s crazy that, like, not a lot of people have done it, and I accomplished that. I’ve been talking to my dad every day about hitting it. It was one of my goals. One of my goals was to hit 2,500, and now I’ve surpassed and I hit 3,000.”
Crook, who finished the game with 47 points to up her career total to 3,008, was presented with a commemorative basketball after the game. It’s the fifth such ball she’s received in her career after hitting scoring marks of 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 points.
“I told her, I said, ‘Look, I’m running out of basketballs. You are going to have to slow down,’” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “But naw, I don’t mind giving them to her. I’ll start buying them out of my pocket if that’s what it takes.”
Glencoe made Crook work for everything she got inside a hostile environment Wednesday night. After scoring six points in the first quarter, Crook came to life in the second, scoring 16 of her team’s 19 points in the period to give the Indians a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Tensions boiled over between fans during the break, adding fuel to Crook’s fire.
“I think all that extra-curricular stuff fuels her too,” Ginn said. “The way that everything kind of went, that just fuels her. She’s just a competitor. It brings it out of her even more.”
The Yellow Jackets cut Ohatchee’s lead to 32-31 early in the third quarter, but Crook converted a steal into a layup and made a jumper to up the Indians’ advantage to 36-33.
Kiana Garber helped Ohatchee separate even more, nailing three straight 3-point baskets to give the Indians’ a 45-39 cushion. She finished the contest with nine points.
“What made it more special, I heard somebody in the crowd say, ‘She can’t shoot,’” Ginn said. “And it went in, and it was just like lightning.”
Crook took over after that, scoring Ohatchee final seven points of the period. The Indians led 52-41 after the third quarter and didn’t look back.
Crook scored 14 more points in the fourth period to easily surpass the 3,000-point plateau. Over 30 games this season, she has scored 1,106 points.
Crook was named the area tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Garber, Alyssa Davis and Whitney McFry.
McFry finished Wednesday with six points on two made 3-pointers, and Davis added four points.
Ohatchee (26-4) will host the loser of Thursday’s Class 3A, Area 11’s championship game between Piedmont and Saks in the sub-regional round Monday.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.