Miss 3,000

Jorda Crook hits career milestone as Ohatchee celebrates Class 3A, Area 12 tournament title

Jorda tops 3000-bc.jpg

Ohatchee's Jorda Crook topped the 3,000 career point mark on Wednesday night, scoring 47 in the Class 3A Area 12 Championship win over Glencoe. Head coach Bryant Ginn presented her with the game ball after the win.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OHATCHEE — Jorda Crook is running out of room for commemorative basketballs.

The Ohatchee senior added another to her collection Wednesday night, surpassing 3,000 career points in the Indians’ 71-56 Class 3A, Area 12 tournament championship victory over Glencoe.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette