Jones, Hawkins selected to officials hall of fame

Mark Jones, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s director of officials, and Glenn Hawkins, part of the inaugural Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame class, will bring county flavor to the 2020 class of the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation Hall of Fame.
They join a class that also includes Patsy Burke, Owen Butts, Reggie Copeland, Kevin Fehr, Bill Gaulden, Paul Greene, Jeff Hilyer, Dana Wallace, James Wilson and Houston Young.
Induction is tentatively set for Aug. 8.
Jones, originally from Guntersville, served as a contest official for more than 30 years. He has officiated high school basketball, football and baseball and worked eight years officiating women’s college basketball.
Jones worked in various roles at Jacksonville State University from 1984-2016. While there, he taught officiating classes for 28 years for football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and baseball.
He also served as a Jacksonville city councilman from 2008-2016.
Jones is completing his fourth year in his AHSAA capacity, overseeing state high school officials. He spearheaded the AHSAA’s football instant replay program, which begins its third season next fall. He also helped to bring officiating stipends in line with other state associations and also utilized technology to streamline assigning and payment.
He serves on the NFHS National Football Rules Committee.
“I’m a firm believer that people that go through officiating and do it for the right reasons and are out there night and day and in situations, it’s the best training to get through life that you can have,” Jones said. “I really think that helped me more than anything, being a city councilman.”
Hawkins was involved in high school officiating for more than 50 years. A founding member of the East Alabama Football Officials Association, he also formed the East Alabama associations for basketball, baseball and volleyball.
He recruited and trained officials, including former Supervisor of NFL Officials Ronnie Baynes.
Hawkins, a graduate of Alexandria High School, was inducted in the 2005 Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame class, along with Rudy Abbott, Bill Burgess, Van Deerman, Edgar (Chink) Lott, Louise Marbut, Robert Mosby, Tommy O’Brien, Lou Scales and Malcolm Street, Jr.
Hawkins was cited by the state senate in 1994 for outstanding public service and has received contribution awards from the City of Anniston and Calhoun County. He received the National Federation Distinguished Service Award in 1998.
He died May 12, 2009.
“One of the things that makes this special is that Glenn Hawkins is going in the same class,” Jones said. “Glenn Hawkins got me started in football officiating, and I learned a tremendous amount about officiating and life from Glenn Hawkins.”