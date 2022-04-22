Johnson's no-hitter gives Oxford sweep of Gardendale

OXFORD — Carter Johnson had to gather himself.
The home-plate umpire had just wiped out an apparent inning-ending strikeout with a foul-tip call, and Gardendale had a runner on third base in Friday’s then-scoreless Game 2 of Oxford’s first-round Class 6A playoff series.
The fired up sophomore struck out the next batter, Connor Hensley, pumped his fist then chest-bumped Oxford coach Wes Brooks on the way to the dugout. And yes, something was said.
“He goes,‘This is my house!’” Brooks said. “I’ve never seen him say that before.”
Johnson kept the house locked Friday, finishing off a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as Oxford won Game 2 1-0 to finish a sweep. The Yellow Jackets won Game 1 13-3 in six innings.
Oxford (31-5) will go on the road to play Hazel Green next week.
Johnson got all the run support he needed in Game 2 when Sam Robertson singled home Tide Gann from second base in the top of the seventh inning.
“I wanted to win, and I knew he was going to throw something offspeed,” said Robertson, who also homered and drove home the game-ending run in Game 1. “I was just waiting on the offspeed pitch, and I just happened to see it.”
Johnson did the rest for the Yellow Jackets
He did it with an assist from 23-year-old Oxford assistant coach Josh Stevens, who took over pitch calling after the Springville series in the regular season.
Johnson’s no-hitter wasn’t perfect. It came with two hit batsmen and a walk.
An errant throw from Robertson at shortstop allowed Gardendale’s biggest scoring threat. Kyle Norris reached, took second on a Caiden Combs grounder and third on a wild pitch.
That set the stage for Johnson’s “my house” moment. He struck out Cooper Jarvis after falling behind 3-1 in the count. Johnson then appeared to have Ty McGraw struck out, after Oxford catcher Caleb Thomas picked up the dropped third strike and threw to first base.
The home-plate umpire halted the celebration with a foul-tip call. Brooks argued to no avail while Johnson steeled himself.
“I just wanted to be relentless and just keep pushing through, whatever came,” Johnson said.
Johnson struck out Hensley and felt “super excited” as he approached Brooks.
“He plays with emotion,” Brooks said. “He’s very passionate out there.”
Johnson’s two strikeouts to end the fourth inning started a string of seven strikeouts in 11 batters. He struck out the side in the sixth.
Johnson’s no-hitter was Oxford’s first in the playoffs since Tucker Simpson did it in the Yellow Jackets’ 2012 state-title run, Brooks said, but Brooks said he didn’t know a no-hitter was brewing Friday until after the game.
Brooks did know Johnson was close to his sophomore pitch-count limit. Johnson had 99 pitches headed into his and the game’s final batter, Juan Morales.
Johnson struck him out.
“He doesn’t already have an SEC offer, he’s probably going to get one after tonight,” Brooks said. “PBR (Prep Baseball Report) was here tweeting out social media. David Sharp was here, so I imagine there were some good things said.”
Game 1
Oxford 13, Gardendale 3: Oxford blew the game open with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hayes Harrison’s three-run double blew the game open, putting Oxford up 9-3.
The rally also featured Hudson Gillman’s two-run single, Johnson’s RBI double, two RBI singles from Robertson and one from Peyton Watts.
Oxford sent 10 batters to the plate before the first out, and Robertson’s one-out single ended it.
Two walks, Johnson’s deep sacrifice fly to right field and R.J. Brooks’ RBI single gave Oxford a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
A walk to Combs, Morales’ single and a wild pitch helped Gardendale score a two-out run to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth. Watts, Oxford’s starting pitcher, retired Hensley with a runner on third to end the threat.
Oxford took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the third. Robertson’s lead-off solo home run tied the game, Brooks reached first on a dropped third strike for the would-be third out, allowing Harrison to score.
Morales, Gardendale’s catcher, lobbed the throw to first base, giving Brooks time to reach.
A walk, Forrest Heacock’s double and Gann’s RBI sacrifice fly brought Oxford within 2-1 in the second.
Gardendale pushed two runs across in the top of the first with the help of Nick Rigdon’s bad-bounce single, two passed balls, a wild pitch and four walks.