Joe Medley's year in preps: Viral accomplishments outshout virus-forced ending

Editor’s note: Features Oxford football, Piedmont football, Jacksonville football, Anniston football, Wellborn football, Clay Central football, Anniston girls basketball, Spring Garden girls basketball, Jacksonville Christian boys basketball, Donoho volleyball and a cache of statewide individual honors.
Who remembers Feb. 28?
Above a page-width, “Seventh Heaven” headline picture of Spring Garden’s girls basketball team celebrating their most recent state championship, another headline seemed to spell relief about COVID-19.
“Empty beds, fake hospital,” read the hammer head, next to a picture of what looked like an inviting hotel room.
In the copy below, The Anniston Star’s Tim Lockette gave a first-person tour of rooms that would’ve housed COVID-19-infected patients, had they ever reached their planned destination at McClellan’s Center for Domestic Preparedness.
Phew, the prevailing community sentiment seemed to say. Those patients have to go somewhere, but not here.
Guess we dodged that bullet, and COVID-19 can be somebody else’s problem.
If only. If only.
A month of change later, the biggest story on that Feb. 28 front page seems like such a distant memory. Coverage-area high school kids joyously celebrated yet another championship.
Who knew then that sports would halt two weeks later, so we all can socially distance ourselves amid a global pandemic?
Who knew then that the 2019-20 school year would become the year of the virus, which caused a mid-March stoppage of high school sports?
Before the year of the virus, we knew the year of viral accomplishments for prep sports in The Star’s coverage area. We thought we’d see more, with Piedmont’s baseball team 15-0 and ranked No. 1 when play ceased.
Not to fret. We saw more glories in an abbreviated high school sports year than we see in many complete years. We saw six coverage-area football teams, including a record five from Calhoun County, play in state-semifinal football games on the same night.
Two of those semifinal games featured rematches of Calhoun County rivalries.
We saw three coverage-area teams win state titles and one come home as runner-up in its first berth in the state finals.
We saw a state-champion volleyball team, two state-champion basketball teams, another unforgettable Final Four run and individual glories.
Even if the year ended with the tears of senior athletes, robbed of normal endings amid a generational crisis, two-thirds of the school-sports calendar gave us seasons to remember. Let's recall this school year as the year of champions.
Looking back brings a smile, so let’s escape the temporary loss of life as we know it. Let’s relive life as gluttons for sports glories.
Let’s dial it back to just a month ago, when the biggest question before us was, just how great can this sports year be?
Oxford football
The May hiring of four-time state-champion coach Keith Etheredge signaled that a talented and maturing Oxford football team just might have the stuff to break through against region heavies Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville.
Then, like Jacksonville State’s football team had with its 2015 near-miss at Auburn, Oxford proved a special season was at hand Sept. 20 at Pinson Valley.
The Yellow Jackets found their sting after falling behind 19-0 to two-time defending Class 6A champion Pinson Valley. They came back to take the lead then came back again, to win, on a memorable drive.
Trey Higgins’ third-and-long bomb to Zay Britt down the Oxford sideline featured a quarterback on the run, placing a deep ball the only place he could. It featured Britt, running and leaning his body out of bounds to make the catch, all while keeping a foot in bounds.
That kept the drive alive. Miguel Mitchell gave it a miracle finish, hustling to a spot and snagging Higgins’ tipped pass toward Roc Taylor in the end zone for a 34-33 victory.
Oxford cleared the biggest mental hurdle, sending the Yellow Jackets down toward a playoff run that included victories over Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley.
Then came that early-December night when Oxford fans gobbled up one lower-level side of Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Britt, meanwhile, finished off Oxford’s amazing story, say nothing of his own. He took over at quarterback after Higgins broke an ankle in the third quarter and wound up leading the game-winning drive.
Britt, who transferred from Munford after a fire claimed his home, met his moment and finished his high school career as state-final most valuable player.
Oxford had its first state title in 26 years and first ever in 6A.
Piedmont football
The 2019 Bulldogs became the latest to prove that greatness doesn’t have to graduate.
It was supposed to be a rebuilding season. A 49-man roster included 35 freshmen and sophomores. Piedmont graduated nine starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that lost to Flomaton in the 2018 state final.
Surely not. Not this year.
Surely not, after Piedmont suffered a rare, regular-season loss to a Calhoun County rival, at Wellborn.
Maybe so, and don’t call Piedmont Shirley.
The Bulldogs went on to avenge that loss to Wellborn in the 3A semifinals, and did it in a big way.
Then Piedmont overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit to beat Mobile Christian in Auburn, doubling up defensive tackle Sean Smith’s duties to make him a blocking tight end to free up Piedmont’s offense in the second half.
Freshman quarterback Jack Hayes, whose older brother Taylor turned in an MVP performance against Mobile Christian in 2016, provided his own MVP performance. In spot defensive duty, he pulled down the game-clinching interception.
Piedmont had its fourth state title, all under current head coach Steve Smith and all from 2009 forward. Smith was the Alabama Sports Writers Association's 3A coach of the year.
Now, the rest of 3A, beefed up by reclassification, must find ways to beat a reigning state champion that returns most of its roster.
Jacksonville football
A big part of what made the 2019 football season unforgettable was Jacksonville making history.
A year after running up their first 10-0 regular season and setting a school record with 11 wins, the Golden Eagles blew past the second round of the playoffs for the first time.
Their run took them all the way to Auburn, where they lost to nine-time state champion UMS Wright, but Jacksonville was part of the mix that gave area sports fans five semifinalists and four teams in Auburn.
It would seem a natural progression from 2018, but Jacksonville went from stumbles to stellar in 2019. The Golden Eagles lost to rival Alexandria early then fell hard at Piedmont, 35-14, a year after beating the Bulldogs.
The loss to Piedmont became the turnaround point. Jacksonville coach Clint Smith led a passionate postgame talk, and the Golden Eagles won eight games in a row, a streak that carried them through the state semifinals.
The streak bookended with victories over region rival Anniston, the latter coming in the semifinals at home.
Among many postseason honors that came Jacksonville’s way, Smith was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A coach of the year.
Running back Rontarius Wiggins racked up postseason awards before joining teammate Yessman Green in signing with Jacksonville State, but more on that later.
Anniston football
Another season sweetener was Anniston’s return to the county’s elite in football.
A program that won 6A titles in 1989 and 1994 and reached the 4A semifinals as late as 2011 took a leap under second-year head coach Rico White. The 2018 Bulldogs went 6-5 with the school’s first playoff appearance in three years, and the 2019 version went 9-5 with a run to the 4A semifinals.
Anniston brought back a veteran team, with 16 starters returning. Many started as underclassmen, under former head coach Eddie Bullock.
Four impact transfers joined the mix, including 2,000-yard rusher A.J. Brown and linebacker/end Miciah Ross, from Cleburne County. Tony Hunley brought 1,200 yards rushing and other contributions from Saks, and quarterback Daveon Dukes joined him on the move from Saks.
Anniston hardened into a contender against a brutal schedule. Four out of five losses came against top-five teams in 4A, including two to state runner-up Jacksonville. The Bulldogs also lost to Catholic Montgomery and American Christian.
The “wildcat” combination of Brown and Hunley sharing totes and a typically strong defense made for a team that was ready to bring Anniston back into light.
The Bulldogs were part of the fun Nov. 29, when five teams from Calhoun County played semifinal games in Calhoun County.
Wellborn football
Wellborn was another one of the county’s Fab Five that night, and the Panthers’ story bore similarities to Anniston’s.
A program that enjoyed a place as one of the county’s best in the late-1980s and mid-1990s, back before annexation knocked the Panthers down as many as three classifications, Wellborn rose again.
The Panthers’ feel-good story of home-grown glory was all about a group of players that won a lot on the lower levels then took beatings as underclassmen playing varsity ball in 2016 and 2018.
They grew up and got better, and home-grown product Jeff Smith produced his most successful team in 11 years as the Panthers’ head coach.
Wellborn proved itself by splitting four games with region powers Piedmont and Randolph County. The Panthers fell on a game-ending field goal in the regular-season game with Randolph County only to avenge that loss in the 3A quarterfinals. Wellborn beat Piedmont in the regular season and lost at Piedmont in the semifinals.
The Panthers ended an eight-game losing streak to Piedmont and beat the Bulldogs for the first time since 1971. The 40-35 victory on Oct. 25 touched off a state-championship-style celebration on The Hill on Oct. 25.
The game also produced one of the season’s most memorable plays, when Jett Smith, the youngest of Jeff’s three children, noticed that a Piedmont punt came down behind the line of scrimmage, making it a live ball. Players on both teams entered and exited the field, as though the play was dead, and one Piedmont player tried to hand the ball to an official.
Smith stole the ball and returned it for a touchdown.
Had renown announcer Al Michaels been calling the game, he likely would’ve said, “He did what?!”
Clay Central football
In his second year back home in Clay County, Danny Horn added to his list of state titles as a head coach and once again showed the stuff that made him a member of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Horn, who won six state titles at the now-defunct Clay County High School, made it seven in 2018, his first year at Clay Central, the school formed by the 2012 merger of former rivals Lineville and Clay County.
All he had to do in 2019 was replace four of five all-state players, which he did en route to his eighth state title.
A year after his Vols pulled off a come-from-behind victory over favored Vigor in the 5A final, they did it again in 2019. This time, Clay Central rallied to beat Pleasant Grove 31-27.
True to form, Horn’s team avenged both of its regular-season losses, beating Jasper and Mortimer Jordan in the playoffs.
Horn’s voice broke with emotion as he explained how he saw the latest of his state championships in Clay County.
“We don’t have a whole lot in Clay County, but I’ll tell you what we got,” Horn said. “We got heart. We play hard every play, and I’m so thankful to be a part of that.”
Donoho volleyball
The New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 hole to beat the Atlanta Falcons in a Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills rallied from a 35-3 hole to win a playoff game against the Houston Oilers.
Donoho’s volleyball team stared down six match points before rallying to beat Westminster-Oak Mountain in the Alabama High School Athletic Association 1A final.
In the process, a proud program returned to the top, and a journeyman former junior varsity coach became a champion.
It was a comeback you had to see to appreciate.
Donoho trailed 24-18 in the fourth set then scored 10 of the next 12 points to extend the match to a fifth set. The Falcons won the first seven points of the fifth set then held off Westminster-Oak Mountain’s late charge.
Two years after winning just seven matches, Donoho returned from the edge to win its 11th state title and first since 2012.
Jamie Clendenin went from a Weaver junior-high coach to a varsity state champion in two years. Donoho athletics director Steve Gendron hired him after seeing Clendenin’s signature passion at work in a junior-high tournament.
It goes to show that good ones just need to be discovered.
Anniston girls basketball
For those who struggle to keep the faith, Anniston’s girls and long-time coach Eddie Bullock showed that good guys win sometimes.
The Bulldogs made their seventh Final Four and advanced to the final for the third time, and second year in a row. They finally won, beating Deshler and its legendary coach, Janna Killen, 61-51 in Birmingham on Feb. 29.
It was a redemption story for Bullock and junior guard Allasha Dudley.
Bullock, who has coached Anniston to seven Northeast Regional titles and 11 Calhoun County titles, got a well-earned and long-overdue smile after years of seeing his teams go cold in Birmingham. His offseason work to develop the offensive skills of forwards Kiana Montgomery and Asia Barclay helped to push the Bulldogs over the top.
It also helped Dudley, who vanquished year-old demons.
She scored 36 points in the 2019 semifinals, only to see Rogers go with a box-and-one defense and hold her to four points in the final. With the help of Montgomery and Barclay, Dudley overcame the box-and-one against Deshler a year later.
Dudley scored 22 points in the semifinals, against Childersburg, and 20 in the final. She was the tournament’s most valuable player.
In one of the year’s truly feel-good stories, Anniston’s girls won their final 19 games of the season to become state champions, at last.
Spring Garden girls basketball
Meanwhile, Ricky Austin and Spring Garden’s girls added to their dynasty. The Panthers won their seventh state title, six coming during Austin’s run as their head coach.
Spring Garden clinched it with a 53-45 victory over St. Luke’s in the 1A final Feb. 28 in Birmingham, the same day Lockette toured the would-be CDP runs at McClellan.
Spring Garden’s latest title came with a redemption element. The Panthers lost to Skyline in the 2019 Northeast Regional final but avenged that loss in Jacksonville this year.
Austin’s latest team had to replace six departed seniors, including program staples like A.J. Broome and Payton McGinnis, who won state titles on their watch.
The Panthers did it with a seventh-grader running the point, but Austin’s daughter is no ordinary seventh-grader. Ace Austin showed it with 10 second-half points against St. Luke’s, including a couple of big 3-pointers.
Among individual honors that came Spring Garden’s way, Ricky Austin won his latest ASWA 1A coach-of-the-year award.
There was also a personal element to this title for Spring Garden. It brought light to senior guard Macy Reedy’s on-going, senior year tribute to late boyfriend Colby Slayton.
Reedy changed her jersey number to No. 5 in volleyball, basketball and softball during her senior year. She did it to honor Slayton, the former Spring Garden football and baseball standout who died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in May of last year.
He, too, wore No. 5.
Birmingham media picked up on Reedy’s tribute during the team’s stay there and interviewed her at the team hotel.
Less than a month later, Reedy would play her final softball games on a mid-March Saturday, when Alexandria and White Plains came to Spring Garden. It was one last time to wear the number.
Five out.
JCA boys basketball
Maybe the most feel-good story of the year was Jacksonville Christian’s Final Four run.
A school with 40-something students in grades 9-11, based on the AHSAA’s reclassification count, JCA made its first Northeast Regional appearance since going from Christian-school ball to AHSAA play in 2002. The Thunder also made its first appearance in the state semifinals.
JCA’s story had a little of everything, including one of the year’s memorable plays. Eli Fair, grandson to long-time head coach Tommy Miller, swished a shot from just inside the midcourt line to end the Northeast Regional final against Spring Garden in regulation.
Birmingham television stations picked up video of the play that sent JCA to Birmingham.
On the Sunday before JCA played Lanett in Birmingham, the school held a special sendoff pep rally. What a turn for a school that had to drop football three years ago because of low participation.
The school’s sign, seen along the Alexandria-Jacksonville Road, still celebrates the Thunder’s Northeast Regional title.
JCA’s very own “Hoosiers” story won Miller honors as the ASWA’s 1A coach of the year … such a fitting honor for a coach who has spanned three decades and change in Calhoun County. He coaches boys basketball and baseball while serving as the school’s principal and Wellington First Baptist Church’s pastor. He also coached football at JCA and was girls basketball coach until turning it over to daughter Katy Bryant.
So typically Tommy, Miller kept the moment in perspective.
“We know our mission here, and we try to be obedient to stay to that mission,” he said at the Sunday Final Four sendoff. “I think, where we are now, the Lord has just allowed us to have this run right here and the excitement that goes with it as a reward for being obedient.”
Individual glories
The year also saw individual success, with Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair winning county and state championships in cross country. Alexandria’s Jaden New won his third wrestling state title, while Oxford’s Chase Hicks and Ranburne’s Christian Smith and Ben Buchanan won their first.
State-level individual honors, coronations for so much team success, also became a staple of the abbreviated school year.
Wiggins rushed for more than 5,000 yards in two seasons as Jacksonville’s starting tailback and broke the Calhoun County single-season rushing record. He was the ASWA 4A back of the year. He was among a record seven back- or lineman-of-the-year finalists from Calhoun County, joining Higgins and lineman/linebacker Jaylen Swain, from Oxford; Hayes and Sean Smith from Piedmont; Wellborn quarterback/linebacker Jett Smith; and Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas.
The ASWA all-state football team included 62 players from The Star’s coverage area. Wiggins and Swain made AL.com’s Super All-State team as honorable-mention picks.
In basketball, Dudley was the ASWA’s pick for 4A girls player of the year. On the boys’ side, JCA’s Chase Vinson (1A) and Piedmont’s Alex Odam (3A) were player-of-the-year finalists.
The all-state basketball team featured 11 girls and 11 boys from the coverage area. The haul included Dudley, Barclay and Montgomery from Anniston, and Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett went on to make AL.com’s Super All-State team.
The 256 area code crammed greatness into seven months of high school sports in 2019-20. The year deserves to be remembered for how it was played, not how it ended.
County crowns
Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events. The end of the list is depressing, though we all understand the circumstances:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
• Baseball (Piedmont)
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club (canceled)
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park (canceled)