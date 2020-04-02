Joe Medley's prep notebook: This isn't the ending the student-athletes wanted

Through the 11 years I’ve been on Facebook, I’ve tried to friend folks I’ve covered. That includes subjects of our 10 questions feature.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak stopped in-school instruction and spring sports in Alabama, I’ve made a point to feature seniors in the One-on-Ones. They deserve a voice amid the sad circumstance of losing what’s left of their senior years.
Seniors we’ve featured recently and others whom I’ve friended through the years have filled my feed with farewells lately. A sampling:
—Oxford softball senior Bailey Clark: “The year that was taken away too soon. This game has blessed me with so many things. It has brought the most amazing friendships. Over the years I’ve switched teams plenty of times. But Oxford Softball is the one team that I will miss the most. …"
—Piedmont baseball/basketball/football senior Silas Thompson: “And just like that it’s all over man... they say high school goes by fast, but I never imagine it being this fast. What a year though..."
—White Plains golfer Hanna Dyar: “Heartbroken. I’ve been dreading this day for awhile now, but it showed up sooner than I expected. I pictured this day looking differently than it does. I envisioned my team holding up another blue trophy on the 18th green of my final state tournament, crying happy tears instead of sad. …"
There are so many others, but a post from White Plains baseball/basketball senior Coleman Messer took it to a new level. With a picture of him in shorts and a jersey, the No. 2 large on his back, Messer held a bat and looked out to an empty ball field.
The message above the picture didn’t just say farewell. He announced a decision to move on with life after missing the final two months of his senior year: “Never thought this is how it would end. Wanna thank my coaches, parents, teammates, and colleges for looking Into me, but it’s time to hang’em up.”
The message ended with emojis, including the peace-sign (two fingers) next to the word “out.”
As with so many other such posts, friends, family and coaches chime in with reassuring comments. White Plains basketball coach Chris Randall gave Messer one last neck hug.
“Thanks for the example of leadership, toughness, and team-first attitude that you always displayed,” Randall said. “You will be impossible to replace.”
North-South All-Stars
The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced rosters for the North-South All-Star football game Thursday, and they include lots of selections from The Star’s coverage area.
The North squad will include Thompson, a wide receiver, along with Oxford running back J.B. Carlisle, Oxford wide receiver Zay Britt, Wellborn offensive lineman Dylan Gilbert, Randolph County offensive lineman Nick Sims, Randolph County defensive back Dante Jordan, Oxford defensive back Malik Satcher, Clay Central defensive end Davion Phillips, Clay Central linebacker Quentin Knight, and Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas, who lists as a linebacker.
Wellborn’s Jeff Smith will be the North head coach.
The 61st Alabama North-South All-Star Game is set for July 15 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
Bryant-Jordan Award
Because of COVID-19 concerns, 2020 Bryant-Jordan Awards will be announced on a television/internet show April 13 at 6 p.m.
The AHSAA TV Network and NFHS Network had planned to televise the banquet. with WOTM-TV's Vincent Earley serving as executive producer. The feed will be available free to all cable providers and will also be available at the following links: www.bryantjordan.org, www.ahsaa.com, and www.ashof.org.
Regional winners in the scholar-athlete and achievement categories include the following from The Anniston Star’s coverage area:
—Scholar athlete: Ranburne’s Caleb Hornsby (Class 2A, Region 5), Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair (2A, Region 6) and Handley’s Taylor Marcum (4A, Region 3).
—Achievement: Faith Christian’s Chase Gibbins (1A, Region 6), Ranburne’s Chase Wiggins (2A, Region 5), Pleasant Valley’s Karmyn Sparks (3A, Region 6) and Anniston’s Tahj Jones (4A, Region 5).
Each regional winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant -Jordan Foundation. Seven scholar-athlete class winners and seven achievement award class winners will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship.
The Larry D. Striplin Jr. ScholarAthlete of the Year recipient and the Ken and Betty Joe Blankenship Achievement Award Student-Athlete of the Year recipient will each receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.
Physicals date extended
Because schools are closed and many schools conduct mass physicals on campus during the months of April and May, the AHSAA Medical Advisory Committee unanimously approved a proposal to accept all athletic pre-participation physicals through Aug. 20, the first fall contest date of the 2020-21 school year.
All physicals that are set to expire during the mandated school closures or summer months can now be accepted through Aug. 20, after which all physicals must be renewed. Contact Ron Ingram or Kim Vickers at 334-263-6994 or ringram@ahsaa.com or kvickers@ahsaa.com for more information.
State champions
The list of 2019-20 state champions from The Star’s coverage area:
—Football: Oxford (6A), Clay Central (5A) Piedmont (3A).
—Volleyball: Donoho (1A).
—Cross Country: Jayda Fair (Ohatchee).
—Basketball: Anniston girls (4A), Spring Garden girls (1A).
—Wrestling: Jaden New (Alexandria, third title), Chase Hicks (Oxford), Christian Smith and Ben Buchanan (Ranburne).
—Indoor track and field: Ohatchee 4x200-meter relay team (Ryker Lambright, Eli Ennis, Noah Fuller, Brock England, state record 34.43 seconds).
County crowns
Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events. The end of the list is depressing, though we all understand the circumstances:
—Volleyball (Alexandria)
—Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
—Wrestling (Oxford)
—Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
—Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
—Baseball (Piedmont)
—Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club (canceled)
—Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
