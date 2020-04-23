Joe Medley's prep notebook: Savarese to prep athletes: 'God bless each of you'

In the absence of active spring sports, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re giving much of our prep sports coverage over to the Class of 2020. It’s a chance to allow seniors who saw their final seasons end too soon, as well as people close to them, to have a voice during this difficult time.
Today’s tribute, however, comes from Alabama High School Athletic Association executive director Steve Savarese, in the form of an editorial he sent to news organizations around the state. The most relevant portions follow:
"… It’s 'wait ‘til next year' for freshmen, sophomores and juniors. But for most of the high school seniors who participate in a spring sport, this is more than a season cut short. For many, it is the end of an active sports career. The NCAA estimates that, depending on the sport, only about three percent of all high school athletes go on to play a sport in college. …
"For many, their seasons and athletic careers may be over, but the character those senior athletes have developed because they participated in education-based high school sports lives on. It will encourage, guide and positively influence communities here in Alabama for the next generation and beyond.
"High school seniors, thank you for the contribution you have made to your team, your school and your community. And thank you for the shared sacrifice you are making right now. Humbly, we congratulate you on an outstanding high school career and a job well done.
"As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, 'Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.' To those AHSAA student-athletes who graduate this spring, you may have you’re spring sport seasons cut short, but you have gained both intelligence and character because you participated in high school athletics. To the class of 2020, we wish you continued growth and much success.
"Although we are all practicing social distancing and communicating virtually, please accept this big virtual hug to the graduating class from all of us at the NFHS and AHSAA.
"God bless each of you!"
Learning to be ‘essential’
Some senior athletes, five weeks beyond playing their last game, are learning what it means to be “essential” in a pandemic.
Speaking during a makeshift senior day celebration for Alexandria’s four senior softball players, right-fielder Abby Bowers shared conversations that she and Millie Burt, Lanie Dreyer and Kylee Jordan shared during their picnic supper in the outfield. One was about being an “essential” employee.
Bowers works at Silver Lakes Golf Course, near Glencoe, and Jordan works at Food Outlet Jr., in Alexandria.
“Technically, we’re both ‘essential,’ so we’ve been going to work,” Bowers said.
Asked how it feels to be essential, Bowers called her experience “strange.”
“We’re working out of two back windows in the back of the clubhouse, with gloves on and Germ-X everywhere,” she said
Then she rounded back to the context of senior day.
“This is the human interaction I needed, other than golfers and co-workers and my bosses,” she said.
Recruiting
Offers keep coming in for Oxford athlete Trequon Fegans. Add Florida State to a list that includes Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, UAB, Southern Mississippi, Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State.
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore, Fegans was a second-team selection on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state team as a defensive back and first-team all-county pick. He also saw time at running back, scoring the winning touchdown in Oxford’s 14-13 victory over Spanish Fort in the 6A title game.
State champions
The list of 2019-20 state champions from The Star’s coverage area:
—Football: Oxford (6A), Clay Central (5A) Piedmont (3A).
—Volleyball: Donoho (1A).
—Cross Country: Jayda Fair (Ohatchee).
—Basketball: Anniston girls (4A), Spring Garden girls (1A).
—Wrestling: Jaden New (Alexandria, third title), Chase
Hicks (Oxford), Christian Smith and Ben Buchanan (Ranburne).
—Indoor track and field: Ohatchee 4x200-meter relay team
(Ryker Lambright, Eli Ennis, Noah Fuller, Brock England, state record 34.43 seconds): Oxford's Shania Vincent, 60 and 400 dashes.
County crowns
Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity
championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events. The
end of the list is depressing, though we all understand the circumstances:
—Volleyball (Alexandria)
—Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
—Wrestling (Oxford)
—Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
—Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
—Baseball (Piedmont)
—Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club (canceled)
—Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
