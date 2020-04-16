Joe Medley's prep notebook: Mohon tribute, Oxford in the SEC, review of local champions

In the absence of active spring sports, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re giving much of our prep sports coverage over to the Class of 2020. It’s a chance to allow seniors who saw their final seasons end too soon, as well as people close to them, to have a voice during this difficult time.
Today’s tribute comes from the Mohon family in Piedmont.
Son Mason graduated in 2019, after finishing off a stellar high school sports career at Piedmont. The 2020 season, what there was of it, was his first baseball season at Southern Union.
The Mohons thought they’d have another full season following the bouncing ball with adopted son Bryce. The Piedmont senior packed quite a lot of season into the 15 baseball games he played, batting .366 with a .565 on-base percentage, one home run and 15 RBIs.
On the mound, Bryce Mohon went 4-0 in seven appearances, including his three-hitter against Alexandria in the county final. He finished with an 0.83 ERA, 33 strikeouts and seven walks. He gave up just 10 hits in 25⅓ innings pitched.
Bryce Mohon announced Tuesday that he will sign with Snead State.
He turned 18 three days after Alabama schools superintendent Eric Mackey announced the official end of in-school instruction for this school year and, by extension, spring sports because of the pandemic.
Sharon Mohon, his adoptive mother, posted the following on Facebook: “Cherish your memories and keep reaching for your dreams, son. We are so proud of all of your accomplishments and seeing your growth over the course of these years. This wasn’t how we anticipated your senior year to end, but we trust that God has a plan. The best is yet to come. We love you: Jeremiah 29:11-hope and a future.”
Oxford in the SEC
Oxford wide receiver Roc Taylor committed to Tennessee last week, and Tennessee offered a scholarship to freshman Oxford offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner this week.
It brought to mind other Oxford football players who have worn SEC uniforms in college and led to an impressive statistic. Oxford has placed football players in at least nine of 14 SEC programs.
Some players were walk-ons. Others, like Chandler Shakespeare, started as walk-ons and earned scholarships.
With the help of Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson, we compiled a list of football players Oxford has placed in SEC programs. It we missed any, please drop us a line, and we’ll update online:
Alabama: Darius Gilbert, Jason Jack, Mike English, Tim Hurst, M.K. Taylor.
Auburn: Roc Thomas, K.J. Britt, Terry Henley, Mike Henley, Jimmy Pettus, Lee Hanson, Chandler Shakespeare, Ryan Preston.
Georgia: Clay Webb.
LSU: Kwon Alexander, Kendall McCallum.
Ole Miss: Trae Elston.
Mississippi State: Trent Simpson.
South Carolina: Ulric Jones.
Tennessee: Allan Carson, Roc Taylor (committed).
Vanderbilt: Jared Morse.
Rest of SEC: Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M.
State champions
The list of 2019-20 state champions from The Star’s coverage area:
—Football: Oxford (6A), Clay Central (5A) Piedmont (3A).
—Volleyball: Donoho (1A).
—Cross Country: Jayda Fair (Ohatchee).
—Basketball: Anniston girls (4A), Spring Garden girls (1A).
—Wrestling: Jaden New (Alexandria, third title), Chase Hicks (Oxford), Christian Smith and Ben Buchanan (Ranburne).
—Indoor track and field: Ohatchee 4x200-meter relay team (Ryker Lambright, Eli Ennis, Noah Fuller, Brock England, state record 34.43 seconds); Oxford's Shania Vincent, 60 and 400 dash.
County crowns
Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events. The end of the list is depressing, though we all understand the circumstances:
—Volleyball (Alexandria)
—Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
—Wrestling (Oxford)
—Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
—Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
—Baseball (Piedmont)
—Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club (canceled)
—Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park (canceled)