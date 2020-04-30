Joe Medley's prep notebook: From yard signs to numbers on field, talons up for Donoho seniors

In the absence of active spring sports, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re giving much of our prep sports coverage over to the Class of 2020. It’s a chance to allow seniors who saw their final seasons end too soon, as well as people close to them, to have a voice during this difficult time.
Today’s tribute comes from Donoho, in particular boys soccer coach Matthew Wright.
Donoho’s Facebook page has paid tribute to several seniors, whether it's profile pictures, complete with quotes and plaudits, or pictures of seniors posing with yard signs. Wright, whose son Dominic is among the school’s four senior soccer players, posted to his page a picture of the four seniors’ numbers, painted onto Lentz Field.
The numbers include No. 15, Savannah Frickey; No. 8, Dominic Wright; No. 11, Sailor Maio; and No. 12, Adam Stremmel.
Wright topped it with, “2020 seniors tribute.”
AHSAA rules changes
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved several Competition Committee recommendations and will require coaches to complete the National Federation of State High School Associations mental health course for certification. Also:
—The annual North-South All-Star Football Game will move to December, to be played the week following the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game starting the 2020-21 school year. The North-South All-Star Game will feature 2021 seniors. The North-South game for 2020 seniors remains scheduled for July, as part of the Alabama All-Star Sports Week.
—The Central Board approved three regular-season wrestling tournaments specifically for girls. Tournament participation would not keep girls from qualifying for the current AHSAA section or state meets. The AHSAA will maintain eight state qualifiers in Classes 1A-4A and 7A and 16 qualifiers in 5A-6A.
—Basketball’s regular-season mercy rule will extend through regional play. The clock will stop for free throws in the fourth quarter.
—As a cost-saving measure, basketball areas with five or three teams will hold first-round play-in games at the site of the fourth and second seed, respectively. All remaining games will play out at the site of the top seed. Revenue for each site would be divided among all teams in the area tournament.
—The Board also discussed revenue projections because of COVID-19 forcing cancellation of all spring sports.
“We are currently on sound financial footing, as of today,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said. “However, we must continue to be fiscally conservative as we move into the next school year.”
—Also, Central Board president Keith Bender and vice president Mike Welsh, Spring Garden’s principal, were re-elected for 2020-21.
Recruiting
Tennessee keeps getting commitments and making headlines with offers in The Anniston Star’s coverage area, and the Vols got another big splash with a commitment from Handley defensive end Dylan Brooks.
Brooks reportedly chose Tennessee over offers from Alabama, Auburn and national champion LSU. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder lists as a five-star prospect.
Brooks is the top weak-side defensive end in the class, per the 247Sports composite, and the Vols’ highest-rated commit among their 11 so far.
Brooks had 64 tackles, including 15 for loss and 3.5 sacks as a junior. He was a first-team selection to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team.
Tennessee also got a commitment from Oxford wide receiver Roc Taylor and has offered Oxford offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.
State champions
The list of 2019-20 state champions from The Star’s coverage area:
—Football: Oxford (6A), Clay Central (5A) Piedmont (3A).
—Volleyball: Donoho (1A).
—Cross Country: Jayda Fair (Ohatchee).
—Basketball: Anniston girls (4A), Spring Garden girls (1A).
—Wrestling: Jaden New (Alexandria, third title), Chase Hicks (Oxford), Christian Smith and Ben Buchanan (Ranburne).
—Indoor track and field: Ohatchee 4x200-meter relay team (Ryker Lambright, Eli Ennis, Noah Fuller, Brock England, state record 34.43 seconds); Oxford's Shania Vincent, 60 and 400 dashes.
County crowns
Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events. The end of the list is depressing, though we all understand the circumstances:
—Volleyball (Alexandria)
—Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
—Wrestling (Oxford)
—Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
—Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
—Baseball (Piedmont)
—Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club (canceled)
—Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
