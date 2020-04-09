Joe Medley's prep notebook: Father of golfer gives touching tribute to son

In the absence of active spring sports, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re giving much of our prep sports coverage over to the Class of 2020. It’s a chance to allow seniors who saw their final seasons end too soon, as well as people close to them, to have a voice during this difficult time.
This week’s touching tribute came from a father. Kenny Burrell posted two pictures of him and son Jackson Burrell, a golfer for Jacksonville High School, with the following tribute:
“Happy 18th birthday Jackson!” his dad posted Wednesday. “I’m so proud of the great young man you have turned out to be! It seems like yesterday me holding you when you were born and watching the Master’s. I’m so sorry that your senior year ended so quick! I would have never dreamed this time with you had came and gone as quick as it did! I can’t wait to see what the next 18 years of your life brings. My prayer for you is that you always put God first and pray to him to guide your steps! I love you son and you have made me one proud dad!”
Football recruiting
Freshman Anniston offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry tweeted out good news on his recruitment Thursday … an offer from South Carolina.
“Very blessed to receive my first SEC offer,” he said, followed by the South Carolina Twitter handle.
McElderry lists as a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive guard, according to 247sports, with a reported offer from UAB. He was a second-team All-Calhoun County pick in 2019.
Academic honors
Faith Christian’s Sarah Jessica Christjohn, Sadie Huie and Lillianne Macoy took their school’s three biggest academic honors.
Christjohn (softball, volleyball) is valedictorian and will attend Auburn University, following father Matt’s career path into veterinary medicine. Faith’s Facebook page announced the news Wednesday.
Huie (volleyball, cheerleading) is salutatorian and plans to major in international marketing at the University of Alabama.
Macoy (softball, volleyball, cheerleading) is historian and plans to major in biomedical sciences at Auburn.
Bryant-Jordan Award
Because of COVID-19 concerns, 2020 Bryant-Jordan Awards will be announced on a television/internet show Monday at 6 p.m.
The AHSAA TV Network and NFHS Network had planned to televise the banquet. with WOTM-TV's Vincent Earley serving as executive producer. The feed will be available free to all cable providers and will also be available at the following links: www.bryantjordan.org, www.ahsaa.com, and www.ashof.org.
Regional winners in the scholar-athlete and achievement categories include the following from The Anniston Star’s coverage area:
—Scholar athlete: Ranburne’s Caleb Hornsby (Class 2A, Region 5), Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair (2A, Region 6) and Handley’s Taylor Marcum (4A, Region 3).
—Achievement: Faith Christian’s Chase Gibbins (1A, Region 6), Ranburne’s Chase Wiggins (2A, Region 5), Pleasant Valley’s Karmyn Sparks (3A, Region 6) and Anniston’s Tahj Jones (4A, Region 5).
Each regional winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation. Seven scholar-athlete class winners and seven achievement award class winners will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship.
The Larry D. Striplin Jr. Scholar Athlete of the Year recipient and the Ken and Betty Joe Blankenship Achievement Award Student-Athlete of the Year recipient will each receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.
Physicals date extended
Because schools are closed and many schools conduct mass physicals on campus during the months of April and May, the AHSAA Medical Advisory Committee unanimously approved a proposal to accept all athletic pre-participation physicals through Aug. 20, the first fall contest date of the 2020-21 school year.
All physicals that are set to expire during the mandated school closures or summer months can now be accepted through Aug. 20, after which all physicals must be renewed. Contact Ron Ingram or Kim Vickers at 334-263-6994 or ringram@ahsaa.com or kvickers@ahsaa.com for more information.
State champions
The list of 2019-20 state champions from The Star’s coverage area:
—Football: Oxford (6A), Clay Central (5A) Piedmont (3A).
—Volleyball: Donoho (1A).
—Cross Country: Jayda Fair (Ohatchee).
—Basketball: Anniston girls (4A), Spring Garden girls (1A).
—Wrestling: Jaden New (Alexandria, third title), Chase Hicks (Oxford), Christian Smith and Ben Buchanan (Ranburne).
—Indoor track and field: Ohatchee 4x200-meter relay team (Ryker Lambright, Eli Ennis, Noah Fuller, Brock England, state record 34.43 seconds).
County crowns
Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events. The end of the list is depressing, though we all understand the circumstances:
—Volleyball (Alexandria)
—Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
—Wrestling (Oxford)
—Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
—Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
—Baseball (Piedmont)
—Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club (canceled)
—Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
—Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park (canceled)
Contact Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley at jmedley@annistonstar.com. Twitter: @jmedley_star.