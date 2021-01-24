Joe Medley: Why did coaches vote Kite MVP? Performance

JACKSONVILLE — Let’s talk about opinion, and then let’s talk about performance.
In response to coaches voting Anniston’s Antonio Kite most valuable player of the 70th Calhoun County tournament, our friends at FNN Network posted on Facebook. The network expressed “no disrespect to ‘Spoodie,’” referencing Kite’s nickname, but said Oxford’s Rylan Houck was “robbed.”
The post touched off quite a spirited discussion, with the gold coin going to Houck’s dad.
“I just want (to) say that we are very thankful for the opportunity to play in a tournament as wonderful as the Calhoun County tournament,” Jeremy Houck said. “We appreciate the chance to play against great talent, and this county has lots of talent.
“We think that Og Spood (Kite’s Facebook identity) is a great player and very deserving of the honors the area coaches acknowledged, both offensive MVP and Tournament MVP. We look forward to seeing him and Rylan both play at the next level.”
FNN later posted an apology and removed the original post.
Opinion is just that, and it’s always controversial when the MVP comes from the losing team. Similar discussions followed coaches voting Sacred Heart’s Jayden Stone MVP in 2019, after Oxford won the first of its three titles in a row.
It’s one thing when the media chooses a player from the losing team, another when coaches do it. It goes against their internal culture. They want it to be about achievement, especially team achievement.
Coaches voting for a player on the losing team is the exception, not the rule. It’s quite a statement.
Before going farther in this discussion, let's make a note about process. Coaches voted by Google document in a tournament with crowd-size restrictions because of COVID-19. Their votes had to be submitted by halftime of the championship game, so it's a projection, often by coaches who didn't see every game.
That said, what did they see, with Anniston trailing 35-22 at halftime? Well, this is one writer hack’s guess, based on years of interaction with coaches and what I saw from my press-row perch.
It’s about performance, relative to talent. Kite scored 80 points in 10 county-tourney quarters, resting in the second half of a quarterfinal rout of Jacksonville Christian.
No one questions Kite’s next-level talent. He’s the best player in this county, and sidekick Malcolm Carlisle might be a close second.
Those two gave Anniston a chance. They scored 51 of Anniston’s 60 points, and Kite scored 29.
He did it against determined defense from Oxford’s Cordell Chatman, who had zone help. When Kite went on the dribble drive, black jerseys met him at every turn.
That much became evident when Oxford jumped out to a 16-0 lead. Kite faced determined opposition with athletic ability closer to his own.
This night wouldn’t be as easy as others, and the solution required an assist from his coach.
“We were trying to score the ball on the first side of the court, just about every time, instead of getting the ball to the second and third side and trying to move the defense a little bit,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “We were trying to score on the first side, and the defense was already overloaded to that side.”
Anniston upped its ball movement. That helped the Bulldogs come back within six points in the second quarter, tie the game late in the third quarter and keep it tight.
As for the rest of Kite’s performance, he found his next level.
We think of physicality in terms of defense, but Kite became a very physical offensive player. He bodied into defenders before they could get their feet set, created his own space and got the ball in the basket in ways only he can.
It was a basketball flash of physicality that prompted Alabama football coach Nick Saban to offer him a scholarship.
Kite took risks, drawing three first-half fouls, and could’ve easily drawn a fourth. A close blocking/charging call went his way in the second quarter, and Oxford’s bench erupted in disbelief.
But here’s where one admires Kite’s performance. Saddled with three first-half fouls, he finished with four, and his fourth came as the result of a technical foul. His temper flared, but he kept his body under control the rest of the game.
He stayed in it. With a huge assist from Carlisle, who not only scored 22 points but held Houck to five second-half points after 17 in the first half, Kite gave Anniston a chance against the team that’s won this tournament three years in a row.
Yes, Anniston held the top seed. Oxford was No. 2.
Yes, coaches voted on seeds … way back on Dec. 18.
A month is a lifetime in basketball season, even in COVID-19 basketball season.
A month and change later, Oxford stands confirmed as the county’s best team, having beaten the Nos. 1 and 3 seeds in the tournament.
Kite stands confirmed as the county’s best player. He confirmed it with will to match his talent against the best team.