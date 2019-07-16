Long-struggling White Plains’ football program has spent the past two years scaring its region rivals. Just last season, the Wildcats won a region game then lost four by a touchdown or less.
Elusive victories slipped away at the end.
It felt that way Tuesday, as Talladega’s Ted Darby attended the Calhoun County Board of Education meeting, wearing a suit and blue tie. He had his family and White Plains principal Andy Ward in tow.
Like so many would-be victories, this one slipped away in the fourth quarter. He got one yes vote, two nos and one abstention on a day when two board members were absent.
The Wildcats still need a coach, but White Plains football needs so much more.
Since making its lone playoff appearance in 1994, White Plains has six 5-5 seasons and one winning season, a 6-4 finish in 2003.
Heath Harmon went 5-5 back-to-back years and was fired. Larry Strain, who has a state title and two runner-up finishes on his resume, went 2-8 in his lone White Plains season, before taking his dream job at Handley in 2015.
Chris White, a long-time member of the White Plains staff, started from his office … the weight room. He had the Wildcats playing improved ball, with all of those close calls in several region games over the past two years.
But depth kicked in, leads were lost and that bottom-line, losing narrative continued.
It’s nice to have a coach who can do his part to change prevailing attitudes about football at White Plains, but the community and players must kick in. The community has to rally around the sport, and players that show promise could help by staying out for football … at White Plains.
There are no magic formulas. Regardless of who ends up coaching there, White Plains must win from the ground up.