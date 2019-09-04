Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Oxford 42, Pell City 14
Wellborn 35, Weaver 14
Anniston 21, Cherokee County 20
Donoho 28, Ragland 21
Hokes Bluff 42, White Plains 14
Saks 35, B.B. Comer 7
Ohatchee 49, Woodland 7
Jacksonville 42, Ashville 21
Piedmont 35, Pleasant Valley 28
Oneonta 14, Cleburne County 13
Ranburne 35, Gaston 7
Randolph County 42, Glencoe 0
Handley 34, Holtville 14
Lanett 28, Wadley 14
Clay Central 27, Munford 20
Last week: 9-5
Season: 13-7