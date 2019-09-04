High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Oxford 42, Pell City 14

Wellborn 35, Weaver 14

Anniston 21, Cherokee County 20

Donoho 28, Ragland 21

Hokes Bluff 42, White Plains 14

Saks 35, B.B. Comer 7

Ohatchee 49, Woodland 7

Jacksonville 42, Ashville 21

Piedmont 35, Pleasant Valley 28

Oneonta 14, Cleburne County 13

Ranburne 35, Gaston 7

Randolph County 42, Glencoe 0

Handley 34, Holtville 14

Lanett 28, Wadley 14

Clay Central 27, Munford 20

Last week: 9-5

Season: 13-7

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

