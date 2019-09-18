High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Oxford 28, Pinson Valley 21

Anniston 31, Hokes Bluff 20

Spring Garden 27, Donoho 21

Wellborn 45, Glencoe 0

Cherokee County 27, White Plains 26

Pleasant Valley 28, Saks 26

Ohatchee 35, Westbrook Christian 34

Alexandria 42, Crossville 7

Piedmont 49, Weaver 7

Jacksonville 42, Cleburne County 21

Ranburne 35, Cleveland 14

Woodland 13, Gaston 7

Randolph County 27, B.B. Comer 20

Handley 45, Childersburg 20

Wadley 35, Verbena 18

Central-Clay 41, Moody 14

Munford 21, Springville 12

Lincoln 42, Talladega 15

Last week: 17-0

Season: 45-7 (86.5 pct.)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...