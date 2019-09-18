Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Oxford 28, Pinson Valley 21
Anniston 31, Hokes Bluff 20
Spring Garden 27, Donoho 21
Wellborn 45, Glencoe 0
Cherokee County 27, White Plains 26
Pleasant Valley 28, Saks 26
Ohatchee 35, Westbrook Christian 34
Alexandria 42, Crossville 7
Piedmont 49, Weaver 7
Jacksonville 42, Cleburne County 21
Ranburne 35, Cleveland 14
Woodland 13, Gaston 7
Randolph County 27, B.B. Comer 20
Handley 45, Childersburg 20
Wadley 35, Verbena 18
Central-Clay 41, Moody 14
Munford 21, Springville 12
Lincoln 42, Talladega 15
Last week: 17-0
Season: 45-7 (86.5 pct.)