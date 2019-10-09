High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Oxford 35, Shades Valley 7

Alexandria 28, Southside 7

Jacksonville 28, Oneonta 21

Anniston 28, White Plains 14

Hokes Bluff 35, Cleburne County 13

Piedmont 49, Glencoe 0

Pleasant Valley 35, B.B. Comer 27

Wellborn 45, Randolph County 28

Saks 42, Weaver 14

Donoho 42, Talladega County Central 6

Spring Garden 35, Victory Christian 21

Ranburne 48, West End 6

Cleveland 21, Woodland 14

Handley 35, Lincoln 28

Central Clay 49, St. Clair County 7

Mortimer Jordan 42, Munford 28

OPEN: Ohatchee, Wadley

Last week: 11-5

Season: 84-15 (85 percent)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

