Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Oxford 35, Shades Valley 7
Alexandria 28, Southside 7
Jacksonville 28, Oneonta 21
Anniston 28, White Plains 14
Hokes Bluff 35, Cleburne County 13
Piedmont 49, Glencoe 0
Pleasant Valley 35, B.B. Comer 27
Wellborn 45, Randolph County 28
Saks 42, Weaver 14
Donoho 42, Talladega County Central 6
Spring Garden 35, Victory Christian 21
Ranburne 48, West End 6
Cleveland 21, Woodland 14
Handley 35, Lincoln 28
Central Clay 49, St. Clair County 7
Mortimer Jordan 42, Munford 28
OPEN: Ohatchee, Wadley
Last week: 11-5
Season: 84-15 (85 percent)