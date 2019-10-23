Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Thursday
Oxford 28, Gardendale 21
Anniston 42, Ashville 7
Oneonta 28, White Plains 20
Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0
Alexandria 42, Douglas 0
B.B. Comer 35, Weaver 6
Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 21
Randolph County 28, Pleasant Valley 14
Spring Garden 45, Ragland 14
Cherokee County 28, Cleburne County 14
Clay Central 35, Center Point 28
Friday
Piedmont 21, Wellborn 14
Donoho 26, Appalachian 20
Saks 21, Glencoe 7
Reeltown 21, Ranburne 20
West End-Walnut Grove 21, Woodland 14
Handley 34, Talladega 21
Notasulga 28, Wadley 21
Lincoln 35, Elmore County 14
Munford 21, Sylacauga 20
Last week: 14-4
Season: 111-22 (83.4 pct.)