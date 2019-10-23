High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Thursday

Oxford 28, Gardendale 21

Anniston 42, Ashville 7

Oneonta 28, White Plains 20

Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0

Alexandria 42, Douglas 0

B.B. Comer 35, Weaver 6

Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 21

Randolph County 28, Pleasant Valley 14

Spring Garden 45, Ragland 14

Cherokee County 28, Cleburne County 14

Clay Central 35, Center Point 28

Friday

Piedmont 21, Wellborn 14

Donoho 26, Appalachian 20

Saks 21, Glencoe 7

Reeltown 21, Ranburne 20

West End-Walnut Grove 21, Woodland 14

Handley 34, Talladega 21

Notasulga 28, Wadley 21

Lincoln 35, Elmore County 14

Munford 21, Sylacauga 20

Last week: 14-4

Season: 111-22 (83.4 pct.)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...