Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Wellborn 61, Central Coosa 7
American Christian 28, Anniston 21
Donoho 28, Berry Fayette 14
Ohatchee 42, Leeds 21
Alexandria 49, Cleburne County 14
Cherokee County 42, Weaver 7
Piedmont 28, Jacksonville 27
Pleasant Valley 56, Gaston 0
Ranburne 21, Wadley 20
Randolph County 35, Woodland 7
Handley 35, Lanett 21
Central-Clay 14, Jasper 13
Lincoln 30, Munford 28
OPEN: Oxford, White Plains, Saks.
Last week: 18-0
Season: 63-7 (90 percent)