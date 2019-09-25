High school football teaser

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Wellborn 61, Central Coosa 7

American Christian 28, Anniston 21

Donoho 28, Berry Fayette 14

Ohatchee 42, Leeds 21

Alexandria 49, Cleburne County 14

Cherokee County 42, Weaver 7

Piedmont 28, Jacksonville 27

Pleasant Valley 56, Gaston 0

Ranburne 21, Wadley 20

Randolph County 35, Woodland 7

Handley 35, Lanett 21

Central-Clay 14, Jasper 13

Lincoln 30, Munford 28

OPEN: Oxford, White Plains, Saks.

Last week: 18-0

Season: 63-7 (90 percent)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

