Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:
Oxford 48, Huffman 13
Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 28
Anniston 20, Jacksonville 14
Cleburne County 28, White Plains 27
Piedmont 35, Saks 14
Ohatchee 49, West End 14
Alexandria 28, Sardis 13
Randolph County 45, Weaver 7
Pleasant Valley 56, Glencoe 0
Spring Garden 42, Talladega County Central 14
Ranburne 21, Westbrook Christian 14
Handley 34, Elmore County 7
Wadley 26, Billingsley 20
Clay-Central 34, Mortimer Jordan 27
Holtville 24, Lincoln 20
Munford 28, Moody 14
OPEN: Donoho, Woodland
Last week: 10-3
Season: 73-10 (88 percent)