High School football teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks this week’s high school football games:

Oxford 48, Huffman 13

Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 28

Anniston 20, Jacksonville 14

Cleburne County 28, White Plains 27

Piedmont 35, Saks 14

Ohatchee 49, West End 14

Alexandria 28, Sardis 13

Randolph County 45, Weaver 7

Pleasant Valley 56, Glencoe 0

Spring Garden 42, Talladega County Central 14

Ranburne 21, Westbrook Christian 14

Handley 34, Elmore County 7

Wadley 26, Billingsley 20

Clay-Central 34, Mortimer Jordan 27

Holtville 24, Lincoln 20

Munford 28, Moody 14

OPEN: Donoho, Woodland

Last week: 10-3

Season: 73-10 (88 percent)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

